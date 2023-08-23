Founded by a group of future architects, Luke Hamaker, Tyler Cush and Aidan Haydu found themselves in Clement Hall designing the blueprints of a band that would eventually leave an unwavering mark through music. House parties and small gigs later led the three friends to aspiring musicians Quinn Edgar and Gustavo Oliveira.
Together, the five artist's now form the band, Clement Hall.
Clement Hall, a dorm space on campus, housed Hamaker, Cush and Haydu their first year of college. Lead singer Hamaker said in the dorms the three would cover songs and make music.
“Our first show was on Halloween. It was at another house that does house shows pretty oftenly,” Hamaker said. “What was cool about it was that me and Aidan went to a show there probably a couple months before we got it, and we were sitting there like in front, watching the band and we were like ‘that would be super cool if we could somehow get up there and play together.’ Sure enough, that was our first show. ”
It also was at the band’s first show where they met eventual drummer Oliveira. Oliveira started playing the drums at church and said playing live is something he has always wanted to do in general.
“I had been looking for people to start a band with or like play music together with and they just kind of like fell on my lap,” Oliver said. “I was just chilling one day doing nothing, and then Luke texted me, ‘Hey, you wanna come play with us?’ and I said ‘Oh yes, yes I would.’”
Lead guitarist Edgar followed the same calling as he stumbled across the band at an event and made conversation. A few months later, Hamaker reached out and Edgar said yes.
Including their first album, Songs from Lamesa, the up-and-coming band has released two singles and continues to play live in the Lubbock music scene.
Keyboardist Cush said it is the friendship that helps the most when practicing together since it doesn’t feel like a chore.
“It’s kind of a fun dynamic, like me, Luke and Aiden have been friends for three years now, and we kind of just clicked really easily,” Cush said. “Gus and Quinn basically clicked instantly, so it’s like we’ve been friends forever.”
With friendship as their driving force, collectively the band simply enjoys playing music and interacting with the crowd. For Edgar specifically, playing live is the reason he enjoys playing in general as it is something most people will never get to do in their lifetime.
“Musicians will always talk about the flow state, artists will talk about it, athletes will talk about it. The flow state is just like when you’re really genuinely in the moment and like you’re just so focused on what you’re doing, and that feeling is just so enhanced when you’re playing live,” Edgar said. “I think all of these guys are backing me up when I say magic things just happen when you play live, It’s just different. Playing live is just a magical feeling, and there’s literally nothing like it.”
While the opportunities for Clement Hall are just beginning, the integrity of the band is still rooted in group chats and the app Garageband.
“Usually I’ll make the like very rough idea on my phone on GarageBand with just like program drums. I’ll play like one guitar and sing the melody,” Hamaker said. “We’ll send it around the group chat and if we like it, we’ll bring it into the studio, pull it into Logic which is what we use to mix, and then come up with a full song structure.”
Overall the band simply enjoys playing music and the company of each other. For bass guitarist Haydu, some of his favorite memories with the guys come from events where the band dressed up in fun outfits such as astronaut helmets or as the Arctic Monkeys.
To take part in the memories being made, Clement Hall will be performing at SGA’s first ever Music Monday hosted at Urbanovsky Park next Monday, Aug 28.
