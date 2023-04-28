On Friday, Texas Tech students came together to plant as a part of the University’s annual Arbor Day tradition and strengthened the roots of campus community along the way.
Every year on April 28., Tech students and faculty join together to commemorate Arbor Day by planting flowers around Memorial Circle in order to beautify campus. Despite cold weather and a wind-advisory, 2339 students signed up for the event organized by the Student Activities Board. Planting began around 1 p.m.
Jazlyn Salazar, a first-year biology major from Clovis, New Mexico and a spirit and traditions coordinator on the SAB, said she thought the weather had little effect on attendance.
“Despite the weather, the wind, turnout was great,” Salazar said.
Students who showed student ID were able to receive free tote bags, coloring books, food and more while caricature artists were available to sketch portraits.
A tradition first celebrated at Tech in 1938 under the leadership of President Bradford Knapp with over 20,000 trees being planted across campus in its first year. Today, while trees have been supplanted by flowers, the original tradition’s legacy of campus beatification lives on.
Salazar stressed the importance of the tradition for Tech’s campus and community.
“It just gives us an opportunity to give back to our university, give back to our campus, and just make it look beautiful and a place everyone wants to be at,” Salazar said.
According to Grounds Maintenance, approximately 3,000 flowers were planted, a mix of Red Pentas and Geraniums. There were also 100 White Pentas planted. In addition to planting, the tradition gives students and faculty to come together, building community among groups that might not otherwise have the opportunity to interact.
“Arbor Day is the most anticipated event each spring, and it just gives us all an opportunity to get together, build a sense of community between different organizations and different groups that a lot of us wouldn’t be able to interact with otherwise,” Salazar.
Erica Lugo, marketing director for the Student Union Building, said the community building-aspect was one that she was hoping to showcase.
“Everyone’s coming together, getting to meet and network with other departments and other students,” Lugo said.
121 student organizations signed up for an event and drew participation ranging from sports teams to academic associations.
Cassidy Smith, a fourth-year kinesiology major from Prosper and member of the Texas Tech women’s club soccer team, said that community service such as Arbor Day is a critical component of the team’s values.
“Part of something that’s really important to us is community service, and we have a few different things that we try to get involved in on campus, so this was just something that we all decided to pitch in for,” Smith said.
Oesoie Isoas, a fourth-year human development and family sciences major from Fort Worth who is the outside activities coordinator of Texas Tech Pre-Physician Association, summed up what makes the event so special.
“The event was really nice, I really liked that everybody could just go around and talk, interact and just plant,” Isoas said. “I think it’s important to be proud of where your education is coming from.”
