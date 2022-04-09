The Best Buddies student organization at Texas Tech has been serving the Lubbock community for years.
Best Buddies is an organization dedicated to creating lifelong friendships between its student members and individuals within the Lubbock community who have an intellectual or developmental disability.
“We have two types of members; we have peer buddies who are paired in a one-to-one friendship with a member of the Lubbock community who has an intellectual or developmental disability, and we have associate members who are active in the club but are not directly tied to a buddy. Associate members still attend meetings and socials, they just have less of a commitment” Brandon Kasper, president of Best Buddies, said.
Kasper is a fourth-year accounting major from Houston and has been president of the organization for two years.
The goal of the organization, Kasper said, is for the buddies and peer buddies to walk away from the experience with a lifelong friendship, not one that may end after a peer buddy graduates.
“Basically, what this Best Buddies program is, it's almost like Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” Apolonio “Apple” Perez, Buddy Director on the officer team, said. “You become a buddy, and you are paired with a peer buddy, and they act like a big brother or big sister, and you get to hang out, go do fun stuff, go to the movies, go to dinner. We even have social events, tonight we are going to the movies. That is another social event.”
Perez said he is from Lubbock and has been a part of the Best Buddies program with Tech since about 2012 and has been paired with different buddies throughout that time.
The process of being paired with a buddy, Kasper said is based on an application and interview process in which members apply to be peer buddies and are placed with buddies who share common interests.
“So normally how it works is, at the beginning of each year, the buddies will register to be in Best Buddies, and then the officers will send out an application for the members if they're interested in being paired in a one-to-one friendship,” Kasper said. “Then we conduct peer buddy interviews. We interview all of the applicants and then based on common interests, and you know, member experience and qualifications, we try to strategically pair the peer buddies and buddies in a way that we believe they will be most successful.”
Kasper said there are a total of around 15-20 peer buddy/buddy pairings, several associate members, and around seven members of the officer team.
In order to join Best Buddies as a Texas Tech student, Kasper said, it is best to go through Tech Connect and contact the student organization.
“I think that there are many benefits that I have experienced,” Kasper said. “One, is being able to come into a group environment where everyone is accepting, and everyone is friendly, and everyone is just looking to have a fun time. Another is getting to know Apple and my other buddy. Me and Apple have been paired now for three years, this is our third year. So, we've really gotten to know one another, and we've really been able to build a very strong friendship. And I'm thankful for that because I feel that when in Best Buddies, if you're committed and if you put in the time and effort, you can walk away with lifelong friends”.
Kasper and Perez said their hope is to leave the organization in a better position than they found it.
Individually, as Buddy coordinator, Perez said he hopes he can aid in creating an environment that is accommodating to both peer buddies and buddies a part of the organization.
“From a buddy perspective, I'm just hoping that, like Brandon said, we leave them in a better position than it was before, because whoever becomes President will have to be able to handle finances and make sure that everybody is well accommodated for and make sure the buddies are being accommodated,” Perez said. “And as far as that, you know, even though Brandon's graduating this year, I still hope he and I will be friends and still get to hang out even though he won't be part of Best Buddies anymore.”
