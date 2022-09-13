Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.