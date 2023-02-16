A boy and his friend are playing, running around a field in summertime. They’ve brought the essentials: a soccer ball, snacks, sunscreen and two brightly colored water guns. The first points his gun, bright red, at his friend. He shoots, hitting the other boy in the eye. They run, scream, have fun.
Somewhere far away, in a darker world, there’s a school shooting. A kid with a real gun, a boy screaming and running for a different reason.
The two boys grow tired and stick the water guns in their mouths, drinking the water.
Somewhere else, somewhere less lighthearted, a girl puts a gun in her mouth and takes her own life.
Shannon Cannings, an artist and the Assistant Professor of Practice at the Texas Tech School of Art, described a hypothetical situation similar to this as a part of her artwork. Cannings has spent the last 17 years of her career painting toy guns, her work highlighting the relaxed attitude towards weapons that comes with marketing them as toys to kids.
“One of the first things that children do when you hand them a squirt gun is they immediately try to shoot their friend in the face, because they want a reaction … And then [they] get hot and put the gun in [their] mouth and suck the water out,” Cannings said. “The two first things that children do, naturally, with squirt guns is squirt someone else in the face and point it in their own mouth. We’re almost setting them up for doing the wrong thing with a weapon from the get go.”
Cannings grew up in a house where toy guns were not allowed and didn’t purchase her first pack of water guns until her adulthood; she had been looking for bright, colorful objects for her art when she saw the toys and began to question the impact that they can have. Buying the toys, Cannings fell into her exploration of the questions they raise and defined the future of her career in the process.
“I was getting all of this kind of formal color and plastic and memories of being a kid and summertime … but there was also this other part to it that was sort of negative and so I wanted to explore what that was about and that exploration has continued,” Cannings said.
Delving into this, Cannings’s artwork grew from paintings of singular water guns, framed in black against simple backgrounds to stimulate images of idolization and reverence, to her work that we see today: dramatic backgrounds, multiple guns and bright, aggressive colors.
Cannings specifically described her newest backgrounds, which can be seen in the paintings she is displaying at her upcoming exhibition at the Anya Tish Gallery in April. She uses zig-zagged lines and distorted reflections to create a distracting effect, inspired by the World War I camouflage tactic ‘razzle dazzle’. The strategy was characterized by distracting patterns painted on the sides of battleships, creating an illusion of distortion that made it impossible for enemy ships to know how many boats there were or locate one well enough to fire at. Cannings correlates these distracting images with the media’s emphasis on gun culture and how facts are lost in the noise of opinions and politics.
“The whole show is about the deception of how you see things and I think that the paintings have gotten louder and louder because I feel like the media about gun culture gets louder and louder,” Cannings said.
Cannings goes on to express the convolution of gun culture in our present day, noting the bias and misinformation presented alongside facts and events.
“We sort of take these facts and shove them through words in order to influence people into thinking the way we think on it,” Cannings said. “And I’m not sure that there’s any such thing as real, honest truth about it anymore.”
A major topic in my conversation with Cannings was her unwillingness to push her personal opinions and viewpoints onto other people by way of her art. She paints to address a relevant issue in our current world and to highlight the effects that the trivialization of violence can have on kids, not to preach and change minds.
“I don’t ever want to tell everybody that they ought to think like me because, even the longer I have done this, my opinions have changed and they’ve gotten more complicated,” Cannings said.
Cannings also described the wide expanse of her audience. Her art is not meant for one political party, one state or one person’s own agenda.
“Democrats and Republicans both own these and they see them through their own histories and their own experiences. That’s super important for me; I want to make things that make people question [themselves] and their own histories,” Cannings said.
Throughout this branch of her career, Cannings and her family have had to face the issues her art addresses. Having been raised in a house without toy guns, much less images of them, Cannings struggled with telling her family about this new aspect of her career.
“When I bought my first pack of squirt guns, I didn’t tell [my mom]. I felt total guilt for a month or two,” Cannings said. “And then I started painting this stuff and they really are trying to be very supportive, but they don’t have any of this in their house…”
Cannings went on to describe one of her father’s first interactions with her work.
“I had this [art] talk and one of the pictures was my daughter when she was little, she was probably 18 months or two or something, with a squirt gun in her mouth. And my dad, he just started bawling, he couldn’t even look at it. He was like, ‘This is my baby and she has a gun in her mouth and I can’t handle this,’” Cannings said.
The work Cannings makes is relevant in a modern context and forces each of her viewers to confront their own opinions and ideas when it comes to guns and the violence they are capable of causing in the wrong hands.
“They’re striking and they hit everybody a little differently,” Cannings said.
When asked about her choices in coloring, especially regarding such a heavy and dense topic, Cannings stated that it is this weight that motivates her to use bright, enticing colors. And as she continues her exploration of toy guns and their impacts on children’s minds, Cannings will continue to develop her own opinions, her own thoughts, all the while encouraging her audience to do the same.
“I feel like the concepts behind them can be pretty dark and so I feel like those intense colors draw you in and then once you’re there you’re confronted with this and you have to make decisions about how you’re going to deal with it,” Cannings said.
