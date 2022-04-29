Dating back to 1938, Texas Tech students, faculty and staff have gathered on Arbor Day to plant flowers to increase the beauty of the campus.
On Friday, Texas Tech’s Student Activities Board hosted their annual Arbor Day planting tradition at Memorial Circle from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Michelle Morris, the administrator of student activities from Mesquite, said the student activities board planned this event to beautify the campus and bring people together.
“We were able to get just under 2,000 participants out today to participate. We're just glad that we're able to bring it back and keep it here for Texas Tech,” Morris said. “Originally when we started we planted trees, shrubbery bushes, because Texas Tech didn't have anything when it was first starting. We're able to just plant flowers seasonally, and it's really great for students to have fun out here together.”
Students and student organizations gathered all around Memorial Circle at 1 p.m. to plant flowers that were brought in by Texas Tech Grounds.
“We had the grounds team with parking, they came together to place everybody for their planting spots,” Morris said. “So that way today we were able to just give everyone an easy transition to finding their planting.”
Lewis Hale, a technician three for Texas Tech Grounds, said they were responsible for bringing in and staging out the plants before students began showing up.
“That way when the students were ready to plant they were already just to get their plants and hand-digging equipment and put them inside the ground,” Hale said. “We got a truckload (of flowers) I believe, Wednesday. And then the rest of them came this morning around six in the morning.”
Along with the planting of flowers, students were offered free food and t-shirts with a student ID.
“For food and t-shirts, those were provided from the Student Union & Activities and Hospitality greatly provided food for us as far as hot dogs chips, we had veggie dogs too," Morris said. "Anybody that was part of the Arbor Day Planning Committee has a t-shirt if they’re faculty, other faculty they want to buy when they can buy it at Sam's place in the SUB (Student Union Building).”
Sections of flower beds were designated to different student organizations who registered to plant flowers. However, for those who are not a member of a student organization, there were flower beds for individuals to plant.
Aniela Kreie, a second-year graphic design student from Flower Mound, attended the event alone because her sister, a former Tech student, told her she needed to.
“I think this is a very good community thing,” Kreie said. “Both Lubbock and Texas Tech are very community oriented. I like planting, it is so peaceful.”
According to the student activities board, this event beautifies the campus every year and is one of the most anticipated events for Red Raiders.
