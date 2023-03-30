Housed on the second floor of the Human Sciences Building, the Texas Tech Department of Design features fashion-related majors, whose work and impact go beyond mere clothing.
The apparel design and manufacturing (ADM) degree plan trains students for a career in the fashion industry, instructing in more than just the planning and design aspects of fashion.
“We teach students the design and manufacturing process, so not just learning how to sketch and design, but also how to construct, pattern and drape garments,” ADM program director Ashley Rougeaux-Burnes said. “Our students typically graduate with really strong technical design skills, and typically perform really well within that area of the industry.”
Rougeaux-Burnes listed Tech alumni working in London and New York, as well as for major organizations like the Dallas Cowboys. Other alumni have also secured positions at Academy, Wrangler, Fossil Group Incorporation and AMUR.
Jolea Jacob, a third-year ADM major of Cypress, detailed her own plans following graduation.
“I’m hoping to go abroad and work in the evening wear sector of the industry and do custom pieces for minority women to make themselves feel empowered,” Jacob said. “A lot of times for your special events or special moments, you want a piece that’s custom to you or something that makes you feel like you, like the best version of yourself.”
President of the fashion student organization at Tech, Jacob expands this passion from just creation to contemplating the impact that clothing has on everyday life, alongside design and non-design majors alike.
“Hi-Tech Fashion Group is the fashion org on campus. We’re dedicated to keeping fashion relevant at Texas Tech because some aspect of your day-to-day life does somehow intertwine with fashion,” Jacob said. “Clothing is a form of nonverbal communication and just an essential need.”
Jacob was taught to sew by her grandmother when she was eight years old, and her passion for designing and creating has only grown since.
“It’s something that I’ve always just gravitated towards. Being able to go to school, have classes geared towards it, have professors with experience inside the industry and just learning from them, and then getting to go to class alongside people who want to do that same thing just keeps me going,” Jacob said.
Hannah Trostle, a graduating fourth-year ADM major from Lubbock, shares a similar history to Jacob in how she found a love for the industry.
“I’ve been sewing since I was like 10 years old. My mom and my grandma taught me how to sew, and that was always just a lot of fun for me,” Trostle said.
Trostle, as a senior, will have her work showcased in an end-of-the-year display that she described as a thesis project. Held on May 6 at the Texas Tech Museum, the showcase will feature the work of seniors, modeled by volunteers walking a runway; this is their last assignment of the year, but not the last part of their curriculum.
“We don’t technically graduate until the summer,” Trostle said. “We have to have an internship over the summer as our last requirement.”
Along with the schooling aspect of apparel design majors, Rougeaux-Burnes highlighted the program’s emphasis on research. She, along with several other faculty members, work to better the lives of those wearing the garments they create.
“My research focuses on zero-waste design and trying to limit the amount of waste that’s produced through textile usage,” Rougeaux-Burnes said. “That textile waste accounts for the majority of what goes into the landfills from the production process.”
Apparel design and manufacturing majors work with far more than just fashion. Their work personifies their values, their inspirations and their passions, and is a testament to each of their desires to make a difference with the clothing and products they create.
