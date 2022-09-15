“El Grito”, an over 10 year tradition at Urbanovsky Park marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at Texas Tech. Mexico and 19 other Latin American countries declared their independence from Spain over two hundred years ago and are still celebrated hoy (today).
The Hispanic Student Society president, Diego Flores, a fourth-year psychology major from Pflugerville, said it’s very important that Texas Tech recognizes and celebrates events like “El Grito.”
“There are a lot of Chicanos, Mexican Americans and Hispanics actually here in Lubbock itself,” Flores said. “We’ve had a lot of movement within the Hispanic and Latino community in general here at Tech as it is a Hispanic Serving Institution.”
Flores said the Hispanic, Latino student body is growing more and more rapidly and Tech continues to celebrate the cultures of these students.
“Hispanic is a general population here in Texas, so it (Hispanic Heritage Month) is celebrating the culture but also honoring and recognizing the culture,” Flores said. “As a Mexican-American, (El Grito) just more of a celebration of movement and independence.”
Zenaida Villalva, a second-year kinesiology major from Amarillo, said the Hispanic Student Society had students volunteer to hold each country’s flag that was represented at “El Grito” and parade down to the front of the stage.
“(Hispanic Student Society) asked us to volunteer and just hold the flag while we go,” Villalva said.
Paul Ruiz, the director of the division of institutional diversity and advisor and alumni of Saddle Tramps, said the Saddle Tramps attended “El Grito” for their bell ringing tradition during the speeches.
“(Saddle Tramps) are going to carry flags and ring the bells because in Mexico when they give the Grito, one of the things that happens is bells ring throughout the whole country,” Ruiz said. “To simulate that we’re going to have the bells ringing when the speaker says “Que viva la cultura de Mexico” (Live the culture of Mexico).”
Irma Rodriguez, a third-year accounting major from Harrington, said “El Grito” gives representation of her culture and celebration of all Latin American and Hispanic communities.
“This event represents my culture (Mexican-American) and is just a celebration of everybody from the Latin and Hispanic community,” Rodriguez said.
