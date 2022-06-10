The annual Anime Lubbock is a three-day convention held June 10 to June 12 at the MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites. The event hosts vendors, meet and greets, cosplay competitions and more.
Zeno Robinson, an anime voice actor in shows such as "Tokyo Revengers," said reaching out to fans in smaller cities gives representation to communities that are often underrepresented.
“I feel like as a black voice actor, I represent a lot of people of color underrepresented in this space,” Robinson said. “So, it's good to meet them face to face and show them that they too can like do whatever it is that they want to do, through meeting them and through our shared love of this craft.”
Robinson said coming to conventions allows him to share his love for anime with fans and the community.
“It's a way to connect with them on a personal level, on a human level, and talk to them and we can both talk about what we love about the projects that we love and seeing the reach that your art has is incredibly important, especially with my community.” Robinson said.
Candace Ford, cartoonist for Vexingly Yours, said they heard about the convention through social media.
“I'm from Houston, but this particular convention is run by a group that has been doing conventions all over Texas and I've been kind of following them,” Ford said. “I have enjoyed each and every one of their shows.”
Ford said they wish to see and attend more conventions hosted in Lubbock and the local area.
“I actually have only been to one other convention here in Lubbock, Hub City Comic-con, but I hope to have more events here,” Ford said. “It's a nice little town last time I was here. I really enjoyed myself. So, hope to see more events pop up in this area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.