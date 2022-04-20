A lot has changed in 21 years. We’ve seen the rise of social media, four presidencies and a global pandemic. One thing has remained constant, though. Since 2001, Aliza Wong has devoted her career to Texas Tech. However, all good things must come to an end.
Up until now, Wong has served Texas Tech as a history professor, the director of European studies and most recently as the interim dean of the Honors College. For the next three years, Wong is leaving Lubbock to become the next director of the American Academy in Rome, Italy.
“It is a three year position, so I’m not actually leaving Tech in the sense that I’m not leaving faculty,” Wong said. “I will still remain a faculty member, I’m just on leave from Texas Tech while I direct the American Academy.”
Wong will be the very first woman of color to serve as the director of the American Academy in the institution’s 128 year history.
“I’m excited to meet all of these incredible voices and all of these incredible talents, Wong said. “Ava DuVernay, the film director, was just at the American Academy. Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Anthony Doerr was just there. Ralph Ellison, right after the second world war, was a Rome Prize fellow.”
The ‘Rome Prize’ is an award given to 30 scholars a year which grants them a year of fellowship at the American Academy.
Though Wong has spent most of her adult life in Lubbock, she traces her origins back to the west coast where she grew up in a diverse household as the eldest of three siblings.
“My hometown is Portland, Oregon, and I entered college at Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts,” Wong said. “I grew up as a daughter of immigrants. So my father immigrated from China, my mom immigrated from Hong Kong. I had a little brother and a little sister, and I grew up in Chinatown in Portland, Oregon.”
Wong said that when her parents moved to the U.S., her father started off working low-paying jobs to provide for the family.
“My father was an immigrant,” Wong said. “He was an industrial motor repair person, which meant that he repaired motors, big turbine engines in the dams and merchant marine ships. And when he first immigrated, he did not make very much money. He made $1.25 an hour working (a) graveyard shift. So we grew up very much middle class.”
Wong said although her family did not have a lot of money, they were endlessly supportive.
“I grew up in a very supportive family, a family that believed fundamentally in education,” Wong said. “It was not a rich family in terms of money, but it was a rich family in terms of sentiment, emotion and belonging.”
Though Wong loves her career, she said she originally wanted to pursue a career in the beauty industry.
“When I was little, I wanted to be a hairstylist,” Wong said. “And then I cut my brother’s hair, and my mom said I could not be a hairstylist. So then I had to pursue other things.”
Wong said she realized she wanted a career in academia when she entered college.
“I love reading, I love writing. I love talking with people. I love debating things,” Wong said. “And so when I got to college, I realized that this was where my home was, this was where I felt like I could do good in the world. And so that’s when I decided I would pursue a PhD and become a professor.”
Wong said she credits Texas Tech for helping her grow in her professional career.
“When you talk about my childhood in Portland, Texas Tech is my childhood in terms of my professional career,” Wong said. “It brought me up, raised me, matured me, it taught me everything that I know.”
In Wong’s 21 years at Texas Tech, several of her students have said she’s had a profound impact on their lives as students and as individuals.
Jad Zeitouni is a 2021 graduate of Tech, and is currently attending medical school. Zeitouni met Wong five years ago when working on a research project regarding teaching English to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
“Dr. Wong has helped me in an immeasurable amount of ways,” Zeitouni said. “She’s been supportive and encouraging throughout college. Without her, I wouldn’t have been able to intern at the U.N., write a thesis, and teach in a refugee camp. Without her, I wouldn’t be who I am today.”
Zeitouni said he’s excited to see everything Wong will accomplish in her new position.
“She’s been doing amazing things here at TTU for two decades,” Zeitouni said. “She’ll continue to do those things on an international stage. There is no one more deserving for this than Aliza.”
Maky Haynes is a fourth-year student from Shallowater studying honors sciences, humanities and communications and worked with Wong through the Honors College.
“I can honestly say that she changed the trajectory of my life,” Haynes said. “She helped me believe that I could be more than anyone ever told me I could. She also helped me embrace my queerness and cry to over lunch when my world was falling apart.”
Wong said Texas Tech is a strong community because their passion and determination.
“It is not about where we came from, it’s about where we hope to go,” Wong said. “I think that that is what binds Red Raiders together as a community. We come from the big urban areas…. We come from the rural areas…. We come from places far away…. What binds us together is not necessarily about where we are from, it’s about the fact that we are here now and the work that we can do here and now.”
Wong also said that it’s only when we fully embrace disappointment that we can truly feel success.
“Every failure, every disappointment just leads to who you are and where you will be,” Wong said. “Even though we say we learn from our mistakes, the truth of the matter is that what we celebrate are always our successes. You won’t understand it until later, but truly embrace those disappointments as well. Because they will make everything else taste that much sweeter, and all the stars shine that much brighter.”
Dr. Wong also wants to thank all of the faculty, staff, students and Red Raiders in between who have helped her get to where she is today.
“Whether it was that you studied hard, or you were a great colleague, every one of us has a role in developing each of us as future scholars…. as future directors of the American Academy in Rome,” Wong said. “So to each and every single Red Raider, I would say thank you.”
