On April 20 the Tech Bullet Ad team won first place at the National Student Advertising Competition for District 10 in Houston pushing them forward to semi-finals which will be held virtually.
Each year, advertising students are selected to compete for the best ad campaign for a product. This year's product, which came with its own challenges, was the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset.
“It was a very complex case brief,” Brelyn Bashrum said. “Midway through the year, Facebook rebranded itself to Meta, and that changed the branding of Oculus or Meta Quest. So that impacted a lot of our strategy and the creative team had to face even more restrictions on what they could produce.”
Department chair for the department of advertising and Ad team advisor, Shannon Bichard, said these kinds of adaptations are fairly typical in the professional world.
The timing of this rebranding created a lot of challenges for the team, adding an extra element to the competition this year, Bashrum, a fourth-year advertising major from Dallas said.
District 10 being a mega district containing all of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, Tech competed twice for district but despite increased competition the team was able to win it all.
“I think my biggest point of pride would be their tenacity. It was not an easy client,” Bichard said. “Virtual Reality sounds really cool, but it's pretty complicated and it's hard to understand. It's hard to get people to understand and find out what they feel about it, how they think about it.”
Everyone on the Ad team plays a unique role in creating the campaign. There is the account executive who oversees the project, as well as a research team, a media team, a creative team and a pitch team. Third-year advertising student from Lubbock, Keely McMillan, said these positions allow students with different gifts and talents to come together and create a unique campaign.
Fourth-year advertising student from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Grace White, served as this year's account executive and said that if anything was able to put Techs team on top, it would be the team's commitment to the project.
“We had all put like blood sweat and tears into it. Our campaign was so well received in the competition which felt great, you know, like, people understood it and they liked the way that it looked. When they called our name, or they announced Texas Tech, it was just like, an eruption of joy in our group. It was it was really sweet and pure,” White said.
Being on the Ad team, the group members spent a lot of late nights and early mornings working on the campaign. White said on a weekly basis team members would spend at least 6-8 hours working on the campaign on top of their regular course loads and activities.
After spending the year together, White and McMillan said they shared pride in the judges ability to see how the Tech Ad team was more than just a group of students but rather as a family.
“The judges can see our family and our teamwork and how much we love each other. More than just the awesome campaign that we've worked on, they really saw how much we work together as like a as a group,” McMillan said.
Through Ad team, Bichard said students are able to gain valuable professional experience creating real campaigns for real clients.
Bashrum said though being on the Ad team presents lots of challenges and obstacles, it is one of the most impactful experiences a student can have because it gives each student an opportunity to grow as a person and as a professional.
“You'll get something on your portfolio that you can talk about in interviews. It's also just a very intensive thing,” Bashrum said. “It puts you in a teamwork setting where you're going to have to work with people that are similar to you and different than you, and it's an incredible opportunity for you to grow in leadership, to grow in cooperation.”
Moving into semifinals, the Ad team will present the same pitch going up against other district winners. Judges will be featured from the American Advertising Federation as well as Facebook representatives.
If the Ad team succeeds in the semifinals they will head to Nashville for the National competition. McMillan said the experience up to this point has been fulfilling and satisfying seeing all of their hard work finally come to fruition.
“I mean, we just worked so hard on that campaign, and you know, people have really given a lot to it,” McMillan said. “It's also really awesome that like, this experience doesn't just stop here. You know, we get to advance onto semifinals and nationals, if we're lucky, and so, you know, I'm just so glad there's more to the story. “
