Looking to make it out of the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament for the first time since 2019, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team will begin its postseason run Thursday evening against Kansas State in the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Lady Raiders swept Kansas State this season, winning by double digits in both of their matchups. The Wildcats are coming into the tournament on a three-game losing streak, including a 28-point loss to No. 12 Texas. Tech head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on what it will take to defeat the Wildcats for a third time this season.
“I feel like we have to just really scour the last couple of games that K State has played and to see what they are doing differently because they're playing really well,” Gerlich said. “We've got to go back and just kind of look at their lineups and see if they're playing different people, if they're guarding differently, and if they're attacking things differently offensively.”
The Lady Raiders finished with an 18-13 record in the regular season, including an 11-game win streak leading into conference play. The Lady Raiders struggled to find their stride in Big 12 play, earning a 6-12 record against conference opponents.
Tech participated in two regular-season invitationals, the 2022 Preseason WNIT and the Las Vegas Invitational. The Lady Raiders went a combined 4-1 in the two events, and Gerlich said participating in the in-season tournaments will benefit her team in the postseason.
“Part of the reason why we put together the schedule that we did where we played back-to-back games at the WNIT and a back-to-back game set at Las Vegas (was) that our kids figured out how to prep like that in a short turnaround and those were against teams that they knew nothing about,” Gerlich said.
Three freshmen will make their Big 12 tournament debut Thursday for the Lady Raiders, including Big 12 All-Freshman Team honoree Bailey Maupin. Primarily coming off the bench, Maupin averaged 9.7 points per game on the season, which ranks second on the team.
Maupin had postseason success during her time at Gruver High School, which Gerlich said will be a factor in the guard’s first taste of March basketball.
“I think she knows better than a lot of kids on our team just about what postseason is like, I mean, it's do or die,” Gerlich said. “You got to be playing your best basketball and you've got to leave it all out on the court. And she's such a competitor and such a winner that I know that she'll be prepared for this.”
The Lady Raiders lost three out of their last five matchups to close out the season, placing themselves as the eighth seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Gerlich spoke about how the overall feeling of the team going into postseason play.
“I’m sure everybody's a little nervous because it's exciting,” Gerlich said. “I think that butterflies are a great thing because it means you care about things and I think our kids are excited about it. I don't think our freshmen really know what to expect, but I think our seniors are trying to lay the foundation of ‘this is another game.’”
“It's on a neutral site. It's an opportunity for us to be in control of our own destiny and to extend our season. So I think that everybody's really excited about the opportunity and, you know, and I'm sure everybody will have a few nerves on Thursday,” Gerlich said.
