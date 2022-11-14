This past summer, the Lady Raiders received an invite to partake in the 2022 Preseason WNIT, the second preseason event under head coach Krista Gerlich. Jackson State, Colorado, and Louisiana are among the other participants.
On Saturday afternoon, the tournament kicked off in Boulder, Colorado where the University of Colorado Boulder took on Jackson State and won 77-53.
Tuesday will not only be the start of the Lady Raiders’ participation in the tournament, but will also serve as the first half of four games taking place in Lubbock. The Lady Raiders will face off against Jackson State in the evening at 7 p.m., with a matchup between Colorado and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The following day of play sees a flipped lineup of games taking place: Louisiana will go up against Jackson State at 5:30 p.m. and the Lady Raiders will take on Colorado at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Lady Raiders will travel to Lafayette, Louisiana for a matchup against Louisiana to cap off the tournament. Head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on her team’s eagerness to get back onto the court following a seven-day break.
“They’re excited to play again, Gerlich said.” “We kind of got our feet wet against (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and then we had a little bit of a break and they're excited to get back out there and learn from their mistakes and continue to get better.”
Gerlich said she wants to see consistency throughout the whole tournament, starting with a Jackson State team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago.
“We cannot overlook Jackson State by any means … I don't know why we would because they did things last year that we wanted to do as a program,” Gerlich said. “We need to come out and really match their intensity, we need to match their effort, and we really got to be present on the boards early … I want to see our kids just focus on those things and take care of business on night one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.