Perfect Game announced its All-American and Freshman All-American teams on Wednesday, with three Red Raiders being among the honorees.
Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung was named a first-team All-American with junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell being selected as a third-team All-American. Freshman catcher Hudson White rounded out Texas Tech on the publication with a first-team freshman All-American nod.
Tech has had representation on multiple postseason awards following a 39-22 2022 season that ended on June 5 with a loss to Notre Dame in the Statesboro Regional. Jung leads the pack with three All-American selections (Perfect Game, Collegiate Baseball and National College Baseball Writers Association).
Birdsell was selected a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball to go along with his Perfect Game selection. The team-leader in ERA (2.75) was also named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in May.
White, who saw significant action at both catcher and first base for the Red Raiders throughout the season, was also named to named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. The first-year player out of Keller was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year after hitting .337 in conference games, according to Tech Athletics.
