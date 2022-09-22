National Hispanic Heritage Month is intended to showcase the beauty of Hispanic and Latin American cultures. Texas Tech celebrates this month through representational events for students, faculty and staff to enjoy.
Miguel Levario, associate professor of U.S. history, borderland studies Chicana/o/x/Mexican American history, said the United States observes National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15th to Oct. 15th, celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of United States citizens and residents whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.
“Sept. 15 marks the day when five countries in Central America declared independence from Spain in 1821,” Levario said. “Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras joined together against Spanish forces to gain their collective and individual independence.”
Levario said Tech recognizes Latin American countries that followed the road toward independence like Mexico.
“This year, Costa Rica and its Central American compatriots celebrate over two hundred years of independence,” Levario said. “During the entire month of September, these countries celebrate their own vibrant traditions from parades to pinatas, dancing in the streets and speeches from public officials.”
Jade Silva Tovar, assistant vice president of division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said National Hispanic Heritage Month means being proud of her cultural roots and who she is.
“I think being the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, for me, is that connection to my cultural roots but also being proud of who I am and not losing those roots. And so being able to be everything that I am my authentic selves,” Tovar said. “I’m both Mexican and Mexican American, right? And so, being able to celebrate what that means to listen to music that I grew up with.”
As the first member of her family to graduate from high school and be in a doctorate program, it is a big deal for Tovar’s family.
“My grandparents came here for a better life and so to be where I’m at today, I think that they will be looking down on me today and be very proud. They didn’t go to high school. My parents did graduate from high school,” Tovar said. “So, for me to be in my doctorate program as an assistant vice president, for my family, it’s a big deal.”
Oscar Castillo, the leader of the Mariachi Mexico Lindo, said the group is proud to perform at Hispanic Heritage Month events at Tech as it is important to celebrate and recognize their roots.
“It’s very necessary to remember our roots. We have all kinds of roots from everywhere. But definitely the Latinos,” Castillo said. “There are so many Latinos here at Tech. So I think it’s really important to have that and to celebrate it and recognize it.”
Tovar said Tech recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and hosting events throughout the month creates a community for the students from other countries.
“It’s a celebration right because there are moments when life is hard. And so to be in community with one another to create this space, it’s family,” Tovar said. “I think about the students that may be coming from other countries who are missing their families.”
It’s important for students, faculty and staff to remember that Tech is a community and a family, Tovar said. Students need to know that the Tech community is here to support and help students feel at home.
“We’re the family away from home, or students that are here and from Lubbock that they were like, wow, this is happening at Texas Tech,” Tovar said. “It just makes them feel like they belong, that they’re included.”
Tovar said representation of Tech faculty and staff of Hispanic and Latin cultures who are successful and supportive to students of similar cultures is so important.
“It wasn’t until I went to college that I saw my first faculty of color and had my first Latina professor. I had to work almost full time to write and so the days where I just wanted to give up and to see somebody as motivation or like, you work hard now so you don’t have to work as hard later,” Tovar said. “I think that’s really important that it does get better.”
