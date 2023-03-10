Marianna Souriall has been named The Daily Toreador Editor-in-Chief for the 2023-2024 academic year. Finishing her first year at the publication, Souriall was chosen based on the maturity she displayed and her passion for The Daily Toreador, as stated by members of the Toreador media Committee.
Souriall, a first-year journalism major from Magnolia, will assume her new position with a driving motivation to succeed. Souriall’s selection for this role indicates her ability to push boundaries and fulfill her own personal expectations.
“Being in the room and being named Editor-in-Chief, it was like I had set out to do something and I did it. I think that it was a rewarding moment for me because it was just a testament to my work ethic,” Souriall said. “It made me feel confident in who I was as an individual because I was able to see what happens whenever you work hard.”
Souriall began as a features staff writer, taking on the role of Editor’s Assistant this spring. Although she is young, Souriall does not doubt her ability to succeed in her new role.
“I think a lot of people perceive my lack of experience on a collegiate level as a negative, and I want to emphasize that it is not,” Souriall said. “I want to assure others that I am confident in my ability to lead this newsroom because I have learned so much while being here, I have learned so much before coming into college. I’m so excited to have this platform to not only use those skills but to refine them.”
Arianna Flores, current Editor-in-Chief and fourth-year journalism major from Arcola, shared her reaction to Souriall being selected.
“I was super proud of her. I think that, though she’s young, she has a lot of spirit and a lot of ambition, and I’m excited to see what she does with The DT,” Flores said.
As she prepares to step down from her position, Flores shared her guidance for Souriall, and expressed the trials and rewards that will come with her new title.
“My advice to her would (be) to be confident and to be strong. It’s not easy being the storyteller of Texas Tech, but it is one of the best jobs in the world,” Flores said. “I’m really proud to see her grow into that role.”
With her assumption of this role, Souriall brings new ideas and initiatives to the publication.
Souriall emphasized wanting to further serve the Hispanic community of Texas Tech with the addition of a Hispanic section to the website, translated content and increased coverage of news and events within the Hispanic community.
Souriall also hopes to increase academic coverage, and to facilitate connections between the publication and academic news sources on campus.
“We have a really good, strong relationship with a lot of the athletic directors, and I really want to create those same relationships with the academic side as well,” Souriall said.
Alongside these focuses on academic coverage, Souriall will work to provide content not only for current students, but also for alumni and their achievements after Tech.
“Whenever Texas Tech alumni go out and do something, I want them to still be remembered here,” Souriall said. “The Toreador is where we store a lot of history, and so I want to make sure that we’re not forgetting that in our strides to move forward.”
Within The Daily Toreador, Souriall intends to create a stronger team of staffers and to emphasize an environment of support and learning inside the publication.
“As much as being the Editor-in-Chief is great, it doesn’t work without a team,” Souriall said.
Abigail Vega, a first-year finance major of Lovington, New Mexico, served as a Student Government representative for the Toreador Media Committee, which chose the new Editor-in-Chief. Vega expressed her opinions on why Souriall was selected.
“It was very evident that she was very passionate about the position and beyond capable of reaching the goals that she was speaking about,” Vega said.
Michael Cantu, an ex-officio member of the Toreador Media Committee and alumni of The Daily Toreador, noted Souriall’s maturity and the reactions of her peers to her dedication and effort.
“From what I gather and from what was presented to us, the folks that she’s worked around really know or believe that she has the abilities to carry on her duties as one would expect of her,” Cantu said.
Souriall enters this new role with responsibility and the determination to represent the student body she serves, and to tell their stories with passion and honesty.
“Being the storyteller of Texas Tech means that I have the privilege of being a voice to the students on campus,” Souriall said. “Every single day I have the honor of being inspired by other individuals, by their stories, and The Daily Toreador is the place for all of those stories to come to fruition.”
Souriall will earn her leadership title following the end of the Spring 2023 semester, and will do so with confidence, with courage and with an unshakable determination to succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.