In the same way a superhero’s signature signal summons them, the promised scarlet Dallas skyline summoned Red Raiders to reconnect with other members of the Tech community.
With Tech pride manifesting through familial and community ties, The Stars at Night: a Texas Tech Centennial Celebration in Dallas invited Red Raiders to adorn their loyalty to the scarlet and black beyond Lubbock borders.
Darin Allred, a Tech alumnus in class of 1994, defined a Red Raider as simply anyone who loves Tech.
“It (the event) does what our school song tells us; it tells us to bear our banners far and wide,” Blayne Beal, Director of Centennial Coordination, said. “This is yet another example of that.”
In accordance with the City of Dallas and Mayor Eric Johnson, a proclamation issued permission for Tech festivities to stretch from live performances and catering at the AT&T Discovery District to decorating the Dallas skyline with scarlet and black, Beal said.
When the gates opened, attendees entered through the Centennial arch, receiving the chance to get a quick bite to eat before the Josh Abbott Band made an appearance on stage.
Following the Josh Abbott Band performance, notable Tech figures such as Regent Arcilia Acosta and members of the Dallas’ City Council joined the stage to highlight Tech milestones and the importance of Tech alumni in positions of power.
Of these milestones, one more is added as it was announced that Texas Tech will make an appearance at the State Fair of Texas.
While these Tech alumni gave back to the community through leadership initiatives, the Goin’ Band served the community through the arts.
Members of the Goin’ Band volunteered for a spot in the Dallas performance and arrived in the city through their own mode of transportation.
Whether they caught a ride with other members like Wade Guzman, a fourth-year political science major from Lubbock, or are from Dallas like fourth-year music education student Brianna Ledosma, the Goin’ Band members gathered to deliver performances of the Matador Song and Tech’s fight song.
Inciting Raider pride, another alumnus concluded the live performances: Pat Green.
This performance specifically garnered the excitement of Stephanie Griffin, a 1996 graduate who participated in greek bible study alongside Green during their time at Tech.
“He led the music for bible study every week,” Griffin said.
For other members of Raider nation, loyalty to the scarlet and black appears in familial ties, a recurring theme seen throughout the night.
As a Tech alumna, Heather Marchlinski said celebrating her legacy of being a Red Raider is reignited through witnessing her daughter, Emma Marchlinski, perform with the Pom Squad.
“It’s pretty surreal, she’s doing things I wasn’t able to do,” Heather Marchlinski said. “This is the first one (performance) I’ve been able to go to … I love that we get to do this together. Especially after they go to college, we get to spend time together and enjoy that.”
Additionally, alumnus Jim Mitzel reconnects with the Tech community while simultaneously introducing his children to it — proclaiming his daughter Aynsley Mitzel as a future Red Raider.
The sense of community found during Tech alumna Brandy Jumper’s time at Tech is a sentiment reginighted with every installment of a Tech event, Jumper said.
“I missed that hometown feel where you can wave at somebody with your hand on your steering wheel,” Jumper said. “Whoever put this event together, thank you.”
