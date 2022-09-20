Texas Tech Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources announced Clint Krehbiel as the new Dean Tuesday morning.
Krehbiel, a professor and administrator with experience in animal science and ruminant nutrition, will being his duties with the Davis College on Jan. 1, 2023.
For the last five years, Krehbiel has served at the Marvel L. Baker Department Head and Professor of Animal Sciences at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
Krehbiel graduated from Kansas State University in 1988 with his bachelors in animal science and again in 1990 with his masters in animal science. He then went on to earn his doctorate in animal science with a concentration in ruminant nutrition at the University of Nebraska in 1994.
