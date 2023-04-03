Strung across the walls of the School of Art are stories and words of encouragement written on a variety of colored T-shirts. Phrases like “no means no,” “your body is beautiful” and “I can’t be silenced, my story lives on,” depict the feelings of indviduals writing affirmations for themselves or in honor of victims of sexual assault or abuse.
Operating as a collaboration with the School of Art, RISE and University Student Housing, Tech’s Clothesline Project collects participant's creations from March 27 through April 15 to display for the rest of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Originating from Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1990, The Clothesline Project served as an initiative to allow women to express their support for themselves or women they know who endured violence, according to the The Clothesline Project website.
The School of Art provides participants with an array of colored T-shirts and markers to write messages honoring victims of violence before displaying them throughout April.
At the table where the supplies for the project sat were pages of supplemental information about the initiative and the meaning of T-shirt color codes.
The T-shirts are color-coded to represent the form of violence experienced by the participant making the shirt or in honor of an individual of whom they know.
A few colors honor the same sentiment. These colors symbolize the following meanings: red, pink and orange honor survivors of rape and sexual assault, blue and green honor survivors of incest or childhood sexual abuse and grey and brown honor survivors of emotional, spiritual, or verbal abuse.
Additional colors honor the following: white honors individuals who died as a result of violence, yellow honors survivors of physical assault or domestic violence, purple honors survivors of attacks motivated by perceived or actual sexual orientation and black honors survivors disabled as a result of their attack or are assaulted because of their disability.
RISE Stress Management Committee Chair Mary Carmen Dorantes, a fourth-year psychology and communications student from Olton, provided more context about the tradition’s roots.
Dorantes said clothesline code functioned as a symbolic method for women to communicate with other women in their area. If a woman hung a red dress on a clothesline, another woman in a neighboring home takes this as a sign to check up on her, Dorantes said.
“That’s how it was back in the day and the only time a woman could speak up and talk about it,” Dorantes said. “In honor of that and to break the silence, we have events like this to encourage them (participants) to write their story on that piece of fabric or if they have any words of encouragement or support.”
Overall, Dorantes said the purpose of the project is to bring awareness to survivors’ stories and break the silence they endure.
