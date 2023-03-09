The Texas Tech Kahaani Bollywood co-ed dance team is an on-campus organization that helps students engage in their culture through dance.
Tech Kahaani Bollywood dance team does a fused dance style, meaning that Bollywood is not the only style of dance performed. The choreography can be a mix of anything from Garba, modern hip-hop, to classical Bollywood.
There are currently 16 members on the team with eight officer positions. Shivani Challakonda and Ronak Indurti are the team's co-captains.
“I love to perform different dance styles and show off my culture,” team manager Janki Amin from The Colony said.
The dance team attends both on and off campus competitions throughout the year. One of their biggest competitions is the Worldwide Showcase hosted by Tech. This is a yearly event put on by the office of International affairs which is a global talent show for all cultures to come together, according to TechAnnounce.
Tech Kahaani Bollywood team won the judges choice award for their performance at the 2022 Worldwide Showcase and were given a $600 check for the organization.
Alongside dancing, the team also actively volunteers to help give back to the community.
Performances by the dance team have not only helped other students experience Bollywood culture, it has also made some students who share the same culture as the team feel connected to their hometowns.
“I really enjoy seeing the Bollywood team whenever I can,” fourth-year grad student Akhila Naria from Andhra, India said. “I know some people on the team and it reminds me of home whenever I am able to see them.”
Recently, the dance team made an appearance at the Lady Red Raiders basketball game against West Virginia on Feb. 22.
“It was so great to see them at the basketball game,” Naira said. “It made me feel good to watch them perform our cultures dance in front of that many people and do it to a pretty high level.”
