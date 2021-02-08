When the book fair came to your elementary or middle school, there was nothing like it. As kids, we were able to have a wide selection of all our favorite novels and books, right in our school for very reasonable prices.
It was almost like Christmas had come early with how exciting it all was. Meanwhile, young adults in college are forced into reading a small textbook for their classes, and even then, they just skim through it.
These were the same people who once cherished opening up a new book or novel. So what happened? A lot of this has to do with our brains developing and maturing, our shift in entertainment and the shrinking amount of free time in our adult lives.
It is no secret that kids have a more active imagination than adults do. This mostly stems from the fact that adults who are more knowledgeable about how life operates more on patterns than children do.
They haven’t had many life experiences and are therefore not stuck to any certain creative boundaries adults may have. This creative line of thought can lead to a more enjoyable reading experience, as you aren’t just reading words on paper, you are envisioning everything happening in your mind.
You didn’t just read Percy Jackson books, you experienced them in a way. However, as our brains mature, we can lose parts or even chunks of this creative freedom in our heads, and the process of reading a book may become more of a task.
At the same time we begin to lose interest in reading, other entertainment forms fill their place. Cultivating our love for sports, arts, gaming or socializing are things many teenagers and young adults would much rather spend their time on.
Some people don’t even get bored with reading but become more absorbed in these other interests, and leave reading to the dust.
Most young adults in college and even late high school just don’t have the time to sit down with a good book anymore. Reading can potentially require a fair amount of time, and if you aren’t already doing one of your many other hobbies, then you might just not have it in you to start or continue reading.
Their lives are revolving around learning and pattern finding and don’t always allow for the best reading environment. Even those that find themselves doing creative outlets in school may find that they are burned out of their creative desires from classes or projects and don’t have the stamina to do more creative thinking as relaxation.
With all of this said, it is never too late to start reading again. Many of us already have rediscovered our old passion to read and have started doing occasional read sessions. Reading is almost as innate as genetics; you won’t forget how to read anytime soon.
There is just something different about sitting down and reading something you are genuinely fascinated or invested in and getting sucked into the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.