Over the past week, Texas Tech football head coach Matt Wells added two coaches to the Red Raiders’ staff.
Wells hired Kevin Cosgrove as Tech’s linebackers coach on Tuesday, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Cosgrove will head to Lubbock after spending the 2019 football season as LSU’s lead defensive analyst. The Tigers went on to win the national title after an undefeated season.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to coach at Texas Tech,” Cosgrove said according to the release.
The 2020 season will mark Cosgrove’s 40th year of collegiate coaching, according to the release. Of his 39 seasons coaching, Cosgrove was a defensive coordinator for 22 seasons. As well as coaching in 19 bowls games, he has also coached over 50 players who continued their careers at the professional level. Of those players, he coached four NFL first-round draft picks and 16 All-Americans.
Along with hiring Cosgrove, Wells added Derek Jones as the program’s associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach on Wednesday, according to the release. This will not be the first time Wells and Jones have coached next to one another. Jones worked with both Wells and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson at Tulsa in 2006.
“Coach Jones has long been one of the top defensive backs coaches in the country, and we couldn’t be happier for him to join our staff,” Wells said, according to the release.
Jones has been coaching for 22 years, spending time with defensive backs his entire career, according to the release. Jones will head to Lubbock after coaching 12 seasons at Duke. In his final two seasons with Duke, Jones served as the Blue Devils’ associate head coach.
Before arriving at Duke, the Blue Devils were a bottom-tier football team. After Jones’ arrival, Duke won an ACC Coastal Division title and have gone to six bowl games in its last eight seasons. The Blue Devils also set a school record in wins and recorded its first bowl win since 1961 under Jones’ guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.