When floating in the ocean, a person can feel blaring sun, hear the screaming kids and smell the salty air. But these things may not reach a person because of their overwhelming feelings towards the waves.
These feelings are mixed. Anger, guilt, loneliness and more fill the water making one feel like they are drowning in guilt. This push and pull of the water can feel calm, gentle even. While other days, the waves become raging, pulling one into the darkness of the ocean.
These waves will come and go, but are valid when going through the process of grief, Natalie Harryman, a licensed marriage and family therapist associate at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Counseling Center, said.
“Whatever you're feeling, feel it,” Harryman said. “Your feelings are there for a reason. You wear them as, like, jackets for time. And then whenever that jacket has served its purpose, to just hang it up on the coat rack for another day.”
Grief is a term defined by society as a short period of time to mourn the death of a loved one; however, Harryman said grief looks unique for every person.
“I think that's one thing that gets a lot of people cause they think grief is going to look some way, and then they don't feel that and then think, ‘What's wrong with me?’” Harryman said.
Samantha Overly, a pre-nursing first-year student, experienced grief at age 11 when her older sister died while Overly was at her mother’s house for the summer. The Sanger native said the emotions she felt at the time were overwhelming and difficult to process because of her age, losing her sister in a car accident still affects her to this day.
“Every time I get in my car, I'm worried. I didn't tell someone that I love them before I left.
So it just kind of like made me angry when people told me it's gonna be okay because in that moment, it wasn't okay,” Overly said.
According to the American Counseling Association, grief is not exclusive to death and also can include the loss of a relationship, moment or memory.
“If you don't deal with them (emotions) now, it's going to force you to hold them later,” Harryman said.
Shelby Morlock, a first-year political science student from Houston, said she is experiencing a different type of grief with the loss of both of her biological parents at the age of 2. Morlock said she grieves both the life her parents could have had and the life she could have had with her parents.
“So (grief) is just kind of like the after effects, I guess, I am trying to piece it all together,” Morlock said. “Because, like, you don't remember things, but that's obviously what builds you up as a person. So like, I'm very different because of it, but, like, I couldn't even tell you why.”
The amount of different emotions that come with grieving is challenging because most people expect sadness to be the only feeling, Harryman said.
“So, step one, name it. What are you feeling? Once you've named it, then you know what to deal with,” Harryman said. “Because you're not going to treat sadness the same way that you're going to treat being scared or lonely. Those things require different remedies.”
Both Overly and Morlock said hearing the phrase “They are in a better place” was not what they wanted to hear. They question, why is that better place not by their side on Earth?
“Yeah, and that's also not that comforting because, living the afterlife, in my opinion, like, OK, but you don't have memories to build that relationship off of. I don't know, my parents like I don't want to see them in the afterlife like I want to see them now,” Morlock said.[Office4]
Once someone does begin to move on, Morlock said there could be a sense of shame in realizing they are not thinking about the death.
“I think I've just like been trying to build as a person, like, learning it's not a bad thing (grief), it's nothing to be shameful of,” Morlock said.
Grief is inevitable, whether it be death, a loss of a relationship or the loss of a feeling, it will be prevalent in everyone’s life. Overly said for those who have yet to feel the inevitable, it is a feeling that never goes away.
“(Grief) it's one of the worst things to go through and never it never goes away, but it gets easier,” Overly said. “I guess you just get used to it, you get used to that person not being around or things like that. You make happy memories more happy memories about them even though they can't make more memories for themselves.”
