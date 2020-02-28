The Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship is hosting the first inaugural board meeting for the recently formed Texas Tech Research Park nonprofit from 9:30 to 11:20 a.m. on Monday.
The meeting will take place in Rooms 103-105 of the Tech Innovation Hub Research Park, located at 3911 Fourth Street, according to the Tech news release. The board meeting marks the start of the first innovation district in Lubbock.
Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Tech, said the vision is currently broad.
“We want to set the tone, so people understand what it is and why it is important to the lives of our citizens,” Gramm said, according to the release. “We want to give people a chance to have input and engage in the development process to create something unique to and for the people of West Texas.”
According to the news release, the public may attend the board meeting.
