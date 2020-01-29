The Texas Tech track and field team concluded its second meet of the season with the Red Raider Invitational at the Sports Performance Center on Friday. Tech athletes set new personal records along with breaking two new school records.
“I was really pleased. We got a lot of people with some personal best today. We got 2 school records, Ruth in the triple jump and then Gabriel in the weight throw,” Wes Kittley, Director of track and field and cross country, said. “It’s encouraging. I’ll tell you that.”
On the track, sophomore Jacolby Shelton ran in the men’s 60-meter. In the prelims, Shelton took first place and set a personal record of 6.66. In the finals, Shelton set another new personal record with a 6.62 and placed first overall. In addition, he is now ranked number six in the country.
“I felt like I had a really good race. I followed my coaches plan, came out and executed,” Shelton said.
In men’s pole vault, senior Brandon Bray took first place in the final, reaching 18'-1.17" and setting a new personal record. Bray now marks for the fourth-best vault in school history. This will be Bray’s third top-10 mark for pole vaulting.
The most excitement during the meet came from the athletes who broke two school records in triple jump and weight throw.
Starting strong in the field event was junior transfer from Texas A&M, Gabriel Oladipo, in the men’s throw. Coming just shy of the school record by three inches last week, Oladipo crushed the record this week by two feet with a 21.30-meter throw.
This was his second time competing for Tech.
In an interview with Oladipo, he said his interest in weight throw came from his father. A former weight thrower himself, Oladipo’s father paved the way for Oladipo’s success. It started in seventh grade when Oladipo joined the track team. His father helped him get a good foundation by practicing and taking him to big meets to watch the other athletes.
“He really made me fall in love with the sport,” Oladipo said.
Oladipo is looking forward to contributing to the team in any way this season, he said. There is still a lot to work on, and there is always room for improvement. His goals for the season are to win conference and indoor nationals, he said.
Another school record was broken by junior Ruth Usoro, who set a record in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 13.49 meters. She is now ranked number nine in the world, according to Tech Athletics.
“It was Ruth’s first time in the triple jump all year and she broke the record. That’s pretty impressive right there,” Kittley said.
As for the men’s triple jump, freshman Safin Wills placed third in the finals with 15.27 meters. Wills is now ranked fourth in the Big 12.
Tech track and field will return at 12 p.m. this Thursday with the Texas Tech Invitational at the Sports Performance Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.