The Texas Tech volleyball team played its first NCAA tournament game in 20 seasons against Florida Golf Coast on Friday Dec. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Red Raiders lost all momentum after jumping out to a 2-0 match lead and were reverse swept by the Atlantic Sun conference champion.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 6-2 lead with a 4-0 scoring run led by junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer in the first set.
Tech extended its lead to 12-6 with back-to-back service aces from junior libero Alex Torres, and again with a kill from Brooke Kanas and Tech eventually took the set by a score of 25-14.
Tech recorded three service aces in the set after averaging 1.1 per set in the regular season, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders won their first set in an NCAA Tournament match since Nov. 30, 2000.
In the second set, the Red Raiders jumped out to another early lead, but things tightened in the middle stages as the teams were knotted at nine.
Tech took a 12-9 lead before a FGCU timeout with the help of points from Sauer and senior middle blocker Karrington Jones.
The Red Raiders pulled away and took the set by a score of 25-16.
Tech jumped out to a slim 7-5 lead in the third set, but the Eagles took an 11-9 lead shortly after.
Florida Golf Coast took a 15-14 lead into the media timeout, and after they scored five straight points to put Tech down 19-15 the Red Raiders called a timeout.
The Red Raiders called their first timeout of the night after the Eagles jumped out to a 19-15 lead.
Tech rallied out of the timeout, but the Red Raiders came up short as the Eagles took the set by a score of 25-23.
In the fourth set, FGCU carried the momentum throughout and got out to an early lead.
The Red Raiders struggled to find an answer throughout and dropped the set by a score of 25-15.
Tech was pushed to a fifth set for the ninth time this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Eagles jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the fifth set before a timeout from head coach Tony Graystone.
With the help of a successful challenge FGCU took a 10-3 lead and eventually took the set by a score, ending Tech's season and appearance in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a reverse sweep by Florida Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.