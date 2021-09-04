The Texas Tech volleyball program concluded the Red Raider classic with a win/loss against #6 Ohio State in three sets.
This was Tech’s first match against a ranked opponent this season and first since Nov. 7, 2020, when they lost to #11 Kansas State in straight sets at home.
First Set:
Throughout the early stages of the first set, the teams were trading points and keeping the score tied.
That was until the Buckeyes broke off a 9-1 scoring run to push the score to 15-8 before a television timeout.
The Buckeyes continued to create separation as they were able to rattle off a separate 9-3 run that put the set away, and Ohio State would eventually take the set by a score of 25-14.
Second Set:
Ohio State picked up the second set right where they left the first, jumping out to an early 8-3 lead as they were seemingly able to dig every attack the Red Raiders threw at them.
The Buckeyes got out to an early 10-2 run which was capped off by a block from freshman middle back Arica Davis on an attack from Tech fifth year outside hitter Samantha Sanders.
Tech began to fight back after that long run as they were able to cut the deficit to only four after a service ace from junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan and a kill from Sanders propelled Tech to a three-point run.
Tech could not do enough in the end as the Buckeyes took the set by a score of 25-15 with the help of a few unforced errors from the Red Raiders.
Third Set:
Ohio State was able to get out to an early 8-2 lead with the help of three kills from junior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales.
The Buckeyes continued to expand their lead as they rattled off a 5-2 run before a media timeout to extend their lead to 15-7.
Tech could not find an answer for the Buckeyes attack as Ohio State rolled to a third set victory, taking the match in straight sets.
Tech will be in action again on Wednesday with a matchup against Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado at 8 p.m. CT. Tech will not return to Lubbock until Big 12 play starts on Sept. 24 with a weekend series against Kansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.