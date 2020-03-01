State primaries in Texas will begin on Tuesday. Primaries follow different rules depending on which state one is voting in, so learn more below.
Primary elections will begin on March 3 in Texas.
Presidential candidates, according to the Los Angeles Times include:
Democrats
• Joe Biden
• Michael Bloomberg
• Tulsi Gabbard
• Amy Klobuchar
• Bernie Sanders
• Elizabeth Warren
Republicans
• Donald Trump
• Bill Weld
U.S. Senator candidates for Texas, according to Ballotpedia, include:
Democrats
• Chris Bell
• Michael Cooper
• Amanda Edwards
• Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
• Annie Garcia
• Victor Harris
• Mary Jennings Hegar
• Sema Hernandez
• D.R. Hunter
• Adrian Ocegueda
• Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez
• Royce West
Republicans
• John Cornyn
• Virgil Bierschwale
• John Castro
• Dwayne Stovall
• Mark Yancey
Political parties use primary election results to determine which candidates will be placed on the ballot for the general election taking place Nov. 3, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures website. State legislatures also have an impact as they set rules for which candidates will run in general lectures while balancing federal requirements, voter input and fiscal needs.
Primaries are classified as either closed, partially closed, partially open, open to unaffiliated voters, open, top-two and other, according to the same website.
Texas is an open primary state, meaning voters may privately decide which party’s ballot they want to vote for, without formally registering with the said party, according to the website. Voters are typically not asked to choose parties on the voter registration form and are able to cross party lines. Presidential elections are also open in Texas.
It may be helpful to note that once voters have voted in the open primary in Texas, they are bound to the same party if a runoff were to occur, according to the website.
States with partially open primaries allow voters to cross party lines, but this movement must be publicly stated, according to the website. This means voters could register with a certain party, then vote for the opposing candidate.
Closed primaries exclude independent or unaffiliated voters as voters typically must register with a party on their voter registration application, according to the website.
States using partially closed primaries are similar to those with closed primaries where voters typically must register with a party before voting, according to the website. Voters of opposing parties are excluded, while unaffiliated voters may be allowed to join, depending on the state.
Some states only allow unaffiliated voters and do not permit voters registered with a certain party to vote in the opposing party’s primary, according to the website. This type of primary is considered open to unaffiliated voters.
Other states, such as California, Washington, Louisiana and Nebraska follow different primary processes; more information on those can be found at NCSL.org.
Runoffs are hosted in 10 states including Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Vermont, according to the website.
Texas hosts its runoff on May 26, about six weeks after its primary election, according to the website.
Although every state has its own set of rules, runoffs in Texas, like most other states, will not occur if a candidate gets the majority of votes. If there is no majority, a runoff will be hosted for the two candidates who received the most votes, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.