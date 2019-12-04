High-performing startups at Texas Tech received the Presidents’ Innovation Award and earned $100,000, according to a Tech news release.
The Presidents’ Innovation Award was formed in partnership with Market Lubbock Inc. and is meant to support entrepreneurs with seed-stage funding and seed grants for startups at the Innovation Hub at Research Park, according to the news release.
The program aims to provide space and access to equipment for early-stage startups to help them develop into revenue-generating companies, according to the news release. It creates new technological jobs and increases the tax base with innovative companies in West Texas.
The award winners are determined by the presidents of both Texas Tech and Tech’s University Health Sciences Center; a committee reviews all applications and identifies candidates who exemplify innovation and commercialization and the presidents make the final decision, according to the news release.
Texas Tech University Presidents’ Awards have gone to companies including:
- NemaLife, a company responsible for the development of a platform technology for high throughput drug discovery and toxicology in small animals, received $25,000, according to the release. The CEO and founder is Siva Vanapalli.
- BaoNano received $15,000 and works to both significantly downscale the power circuit profile and improve the lifetime and functionality of electronic devices, according to the release. The CEO and founder is Zhaoyang Fan.
- iNoon, a company that has a diagnostics method of detecting eye diseases using a smartphone, received $10,000, according to the release. The founder and CEO is Jo Woon Chong.
The TTUHSC Presidents’ Awards have gone to:
- VxMED received $25,000 and has a focus on changing medical education by creating virtual-reality training for medical students, according to the release. The CEOs and founders are Anthony Betteridge and Nathan Lloyd.
- Performance Fasteners, LLC was awarded $15,000 and manufactures and markets accessories and custom one-off parts for automotive, motorcycle and motorsports fans, according to the release. The founder and CEO is Toby Brooks.
- PCOS Diet, a company that developed a dietary approach to managing polycystic ovarian syndrome, has been awarded $5,000 with an additional $5,000 for the creation of an app, according to the release. The PCOS diet has been successful in carb counting, fat counting, portion limitation or exercise, successful weight loss and improved metabolic parameters with no caloric restriction. The CEO and founder is Dr. Jennifer Phy.
