Texas Tech Softball gained their first Big 12 series win against Kansas on April 19, when they won the first and last game of a three-day series on the road in Lawrence, Kansas.
The first win of the series against Kansas was Tech’s first win over a Big 12 opponent this season, ending a nine-game losing skid. In that skid, Tech had been swept by Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma State in three straight series.
Now, Tech will now look to win their second straight road series when they take on No. 1 Oklahoma for a three-game weekend series kicking off on Friday, April 23.
Oklahoma currently boasts a 33-1 overall record and has yet to lose to a Big 12 opponent. However, their sole loss this season came in their most recent day of action, as they fell to No. 21 Georgia in the first half of a double header on Tuesday, April 20.
Just a day after the loss, Tech’s head softball coach Sami Ward spoke in a news conference to preview their upcoming series against Oklahoma.
“The reality is the ball doesn’t know who’s supposed to win, the game doesn’t know who is supposed to win,” she said. “So if we can just stay present and give ourselves an opportunity … I mean they did lose yesterday so they’re not perfect anymore.”
Both of Tech’s wins in their last series against Kansas featured a complete game by senior pitcher Missy Zoch, who threw a career high 16 strikeouts (also a program record) in the series opener and followed with seven in the finale.
Zoch’s 23 total strikeouts in the series while only allowing 13 hits was enough for her to be named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
When Ward was asked about where she has seen Zoch develop, she gave a quick answer.
“One hundred percent the mental game,” Ward said. “Me and her actually talked about that, and she said that last year she put a lot of pressure on herself, and she said something kind of clicked with her this year and she sees it as more of a ‘get to’ rather than ‘have to’ … So, she’s freed herself up to be total honest.”
Despite Zoch’s performance on the mound, both wins of the weekend were extended to extra innings.
The first win of the game came to a close after five straight singles and a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth for the Red Raiders, with Zoch keeping Kansas scoreless in the bottom of the inning by throwing three strikeouts.
Junior outfielder Yvonne Whaley was responsible for one of those singles, bringing home two runs and advancing to second on the throw. In the series finale, Whaley came up to bat in the top of the eighth inning yet again, this time with two outs and freshman infielder Riley Love in scoring position on second base.
Whaley shrugged off the pressure and hit an RBI double to score Love, picking up right where she left off from the series opener and giving Tech a one run lead over Kansas entering the bottom of the eighth.
After her performance in the series against Kansas in which she was responsible for two extra-inning RBI hits, Whaley was named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week alongside Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings.
“Yvonne’s confidence is always up there, and it should be. She works hard, she prepares well in practice and she’s earned the right to be confident in my opinion,” Ward said. “Players like Yvonne like to play against top opponents like Oklahoma.”
In the series opener, Zoch entered the eighth inning with a four run lead. In the finale though, she was tasked with putting away Kansas when Tech was only winning by a score of 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth..
Like Whaley had done in the top of the inning, Zoch also kept up her momentum from her outing in the series opener that went to extra innings, ending the eighth after facing only three batters.
Zoch’s success over the weekend did, however, come at a price, as her 344 total pitches thrown over the weekend were the most she’s thrown in a series all weekend. Despite the high volume though, Zoch maintained her efficiency throwing 181 strikes (52%).
After such a high workload for Zoch in the series against Kansas, it is likely that her pitches will be monitored and the rest of the pitching staff may see more action than usual.
In Wednesday’s news conference, Ward spoke on how Zoch’s success and energy despite her workload has affected the rest of the staff.
“They’re growing in that way where they are in a position to be able to count on each other a little bit more, but I think there’s something to be learned from each and every one of them on the staff,” Ward said. “Right now the thing to be learned from Missy is her composure, she’s someone who, you know, the bases could be loaded multiple times a game and we have confidence that she’s going to go and attack batters and get us out of it.”
Tech will now look to win their second straight road series against a Big 12 opponent when they take on top ranked Oklahoma (33-1) for a three-game weekend series kicking off on Friday, April 23.
