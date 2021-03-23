Texas Tech softball won in dominant fashion over Tarleton State, tallying three grand slams and a no hitter on the way to a 23-0 victory.
But along with the stellar performance the Red Raiders put out, they also excelled from an individual standpoint, and the Big 12 conference recognized the senior tandem of pitcher Missy Zoch and Karli Hamilton on their respective outings.
On Tuesday, the conference announced Hamilton the Big 12 Player of the Week, and Zoch Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.
However, Big 12 recognitions are no new feat to Hamilton, who, with her most recent award, has garnered five total Big 12 player of the week awards on her career, according to Tech Athletics.
On the other hand, for Zoch, this award is her first.
Hamilton's honors came on the back-end of a historic outing against Tarleton State, as she tallied a program record nine RBIs and two grand slams, according to Tech Athletics. Only 13 players in NCAA history have recorded more RBIs in a game.
For Zoch, a dominant outing on the mound was the backbone of her honors. As she finished with 17 strikeouts in two shutout wins last weekend.
Against UTEP, a one-hit shutout and against Tarleton State, for Zoch, the eighth no-hitter in program history, according to Tech Athletics. She had eight strikeouts to fuel her hitless outing.
Zoch, Hamilton and the Red Raiders will return to action for a conference matchup against Baylor at 6 p.m. March 26.
