Texas Tech’s former starting cornerback and team captain on the 2020 season, Zech McPhearson, officially went pro Saturday afternoon.
McPhearson was drafted in the fourth round with pick 123 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles on the third day of the NFL Draft.
As one of the top defensive backs in the conference, and on-par with some of the best in the country, McPhearson started nine games for the Red Raiders in 2020; overall in Lubbock, he started in 21 of 22 games while wearing red and black.
McPhearson was a turnover seeker, leading the team in interceptions and fumble recoveries, according to Tech Athletics, with four interceptions on the season and two fumble recoveries. He was the second Red Raider in two decades to garner those statistics.
His efforts were also recognized nationally, having been honored to the All-Big 12 first team while also being tabbed a third team All-American while at Tech.
Now, the former Red Raider will make the trip from Lubbock to Philadelphia to jumpstart his professional career.
