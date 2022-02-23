The Texas Tech track and field team will participate in the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26 in Ames, Iowa. Graduate student Moad Zahafi, head coach Wes Kittley, and other track and field athletes will look to bring a championship back to Lubbock after competing in five meets this season.
Before his arrival mid-way through the season, Zahafi competed in many races back home in Casablanca Morocco.
“I competed with a national team in the World Championship in Doha 2019,” Zahafi said. “That was my first major competition. So, after that, I would just compete like alone in doing some meets in Europe and all the different countries there.”
Zahafi said one of the biggest challenges he faced coming to the U.S was learning English.
“The first major problem I had was the language,” Zahafi said. “In Morocco, we talk in Arabic and French so English isn’t spoken there. When I have problems the first person, I talk to is coach Kittley, the first person I talked to was him. So, really with everything like school, training, and practice. He has just really been there for me."
Coach Kittley said one of the best things about Zahafi is the close relationship they have developed since he arrived at Tech.
“I appreciate him so much because he respects me as his coach,” Kittley said. “We just have a tremendous relationship. He came in for an hour yesterday in my office, we talked about training and life. And you know, I think he trusts me and that’s the most important thing. I want what’s best for him and what’s best for him will always be best for the team.”
This is Zahafi’s first time competing with a college team, and he said one of the best things about running at Tech is his teammates.
“My teammates are really encouraging,” Zahafi said. “They know my situation and they support me. It encourages me, everything because we are doing the hard work together. You know I left my family in Morocco and came here and found a new one. So, we’re hoping for big things this year.”
In the Texas Tech Shootout, Zahafi recorded a 2:19.99, setting an all-time program record in the men’s 1000m-meter race, as well as the second-fastest time in the world.
“To be honest I wasn’t expecting that time,” Zahafi said. “Like that first day I ran a 1:46.00 in the 800 meters and then after come run a 2:19.99 in the 1000-meter, I wasn’t expecting that time. “Just going into the run pushing harder and harder until that last 200-meter it was 26 so it’s a little bit faster than what I was expecting, so I was really happy.”
Kittley said if anyone deserved to break that record it would be Zahafi.
“He’s just incredible. He’s such a neat guy, I love having him on my team.” He’s tremendous in practice, got a great attitude. I’ve never seen anyone that runs so steady like he knows pace about as well as any kid I’ve ever coached. So, I’m just real, real proud of him.”
Zahafi said he does not care about personal achievements; he just wants to do what is best for the team.
“I want to get some points for my university,” Zahafi said. “I treat everything, all the same, I just want to go out there and run, not just for me but for my teammates and for coach. Just give it my best and try and win.”
Kittley said he admires the fact that Zahafi has proven all year that he can be a leader on this team, and that is what they will need going into the Big 12 Championships.
“He is a silent leader,” Kittley said. “He doesn’t say much, but the kids take notice because they respect him so much. “When everybody sees him do so well, it makes them want to step up too, and it just creates that environment, that culture to where they all mean business and that’s gonna help tremendously going into conference.”
