Texas Tech men’s tennis’ redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn have been doubles partners for a year and have earned the No. 2 national ranking. As they are in their last year being partners, the pair spoke on their chemistry and connection they have.
Wynn said his first visit to Tech was not welcoming because he was in the same group as Thomson and one other player who committed while Wynn remained undecided. However, the second visit after his two-year stint in Louisville was better. Now, he said his connection with his team is strong, especially with Thomson.
“I think we connect real well, we have the same interest and stuff, and I think that translates to how we play on the court,” he said.
Wynn said Thomson’s skill on the court helps him compete more efficiently -- as well as the connection they share off the court.
“He’s the best doubles partner I’ve played with in terms of just pure doubles skill,” Wynn said. “He knows where to be on the court, he has really good instincts, he’s very aggressive. We get along really well off the court, our personalities get along really well. That’s 50 percent of the doubles battle is getting along with your partner, having good chemistry. We already have that off the court and then we developed that on the court.”
As Wynn said Thomson is a good partner, he also noted the two struggled when they first started as a tandem.
“It took us a while, in the first tournament last year in the fall we struggled a little bit, but I think once we got around to our fifth, sixth match in the fall we didn’t really look back,” Wynn said. “He’s just a real fun guy, you look at him while he’s playing and he always has a smile on his face, he’s always enjoying it.”
Before Thomson played with Wynn, the Birmingham, United Kingdom, native was paired up with former Red Raiders Connor Curry and Alex Sendegeya in two different years, according to Tech Athletics.
“I’ve loved all my doubles partners equally, but Parker (Wynn) definitely brings intensity, no, let’s go with passion,” Thomson said. “He’s so into it, he’s so fired up each time we play. It’s pretty good, kind of scary sometimes.”
Wynn said because he and Thomson’s chemistry is so strong, Thomson knows how to calm him down when he gets too intense.
“I’m a little more of a roller coaster on the court -- I can get up on myself, I can get down on myself,” Wynn said. “(Thomson) real good at trying to reel me back in and those are some of the reasons why we do pretty well together.”
Thomson and Wynn earned 29 wins, including six wins against ranked opponents in the 2018-2019 season, according to Tech Athletics. The duo also finished as the runner-up in the ITA National Fall Championships and earned an All-Big 12 First Team nod in doubles last season as well.
“We beat Baylor and they were ranked No.1, that was a good day,” Thomson said. “Beating Baylor in anything is always nice.”
Thomson said his and Wynn’s chemistry has been stronger since they live together, allowing the pair to spend more time bonding.
“We live together now, which helps,” Thomson said. “We hang out a lot more now just because we live together. I would say our chemistry comes from things off the court. We both love baseball, we speak about baseball all the time, and we like the same jokes and things like that. In doubles, for me, if I get along with the person off the court then that’s where the chemistry starts.”
Aside from their chemistry off of the court, Thomson said he and Wynn’s chemistry translates to when they play.
“It’ll be a close match and if one of us has an inside joke and we’ll say it and we’ll both start laughing then we’ll loosen up and play real well.”
When the news came out that Wynn and Thomson were ranked No. 2 on Sept. 17, the two celebrated in a laid-back fashion.
“It was pretty casual honestly,” Thomson said. “He was in his bedroom and I was in mine and he goes, ‘Hey dude, we’re ranked No. 2.’ and I was like, ‘sick’ and I went in there and gave him a high-five, and I went back to my bedroom.”
After the finish of the ITA Texas Regionals on Monday, the pair and will join the rest of the Red Raiders in the SMU Invite on Friday.
