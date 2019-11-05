Texas Tech men’s tennis duo redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn will participate at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Fall National Championship at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Newport Beach, California.
The No. 2 nationally-ranked pair is one of 64 doubles duos to compete in the tournament, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The five-day competition will also have the top-128 singles players across five divisions.
The pair are the No. 1 seed after earning national-runner up in the 2018 season, according to the release. The two also made it to the quarterfinal round in the ITA Texas Regionals on Oct. 25 in Waco.
