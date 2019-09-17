The Texas Tech men’s tennis team's senior Parker Wynn and redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson were ranked No. 2 in the nation in doubles play by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday.
Thomson and Wynn became the first Red Raider doubles pair since the 2006-07 season to be ranked No. 2, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The two earned a top-five ranking after earning 29 wins in doubles matches and 15 wins in dual matches in the 2018-2019 season.
The pair also finished as the runner-up at the ITA National Fall Championships last season, according to the release. Thomson and Wynn received two more accolades as they earned First Team All-Big 12 and All-America honors.
Wynn also earned a No. 39 rank in singles play after a 16-8 spring season and Second Team All-Big 12 honors, according to the release. The senior is the highest-ranked player since former Red Raider Felipe Soares No. 18 ranking in 2016.
The Texas Tech men's tennis team will travel to San Francisco, California from Friday to Sunday to participate in the Battle of the Bay tournament.
