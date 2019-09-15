Texas Tech men’s tennis senior Parker Wynn has been a Red Raider for two years after transferring from Louisville. The senior reminisced about his time not only as a Red Raider but as a Cardinal as well.
Wynn said he and his brother began playing tennis, soccer and basketball at four years old. However, tennis was the only sport Wynn stuck with as he grew older.
“I enjoyed (tennis) the most, I think we got lucky we had some coaches that were really good with beginners at the time and it just felt the most natural than any other sport we played,” Wynn said.
One of the people Wynn said he considered a role model was his mom. She taught him how to keep everything together when life gets tough, he said. Another role model Wynn had was Dirk Nowitzki, a former player for the Dallas Mavericks. Wynn said he liked Nowitzki because he conducted himself well off the court and helped the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Wynn draws his inspiration from how the team plays as a team because once a tennis player comes to college, he said, everyone is fighting for the same end goal.
“It’s a team sport now, you know, at the end of the day you have your own court - singles or doubles,” Wynn said. “Your match is what counts toward the singles point, but you also have five other guys trying to help the team win overall.”
In high school, Wynn said one of the reasons he decided to go to Louisville was because he wanted to move out of state. Other than not getting many offers, the senior said he decided to be a Cardinal to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“I wasn’t that highly recruited in high school,” Wynn said. “I didn’t really break out tennis wise until the second half of my senior year and by that time I’d already committed. So I didn’t really get that great of an offer from Tech in the first place, Abilene Christian, too. Louisville gave me the best offer.”
When he toured Tech, Wynn said he connected well with the team, mostly his current doubles partner redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson. He said he felt like he could be himself around the team, and he liked the coaching staff as well.
Although Wynn felt he needed to change schools, he also said he grew as a person at Louisville. One of the reasons why he chose Tech was because both of his parents were Red Raiders. Wynn’s father was also an athlete at Tech as he played on the football team.
Tech defeated No. 6 Baylor, 4-3, and No. 17 Oklahoma, 4-3, last spring, according to Tech Athletics. Wynn said he liked how the Lubbock weather throws opponents off and it played a large part in their victories.
“We had Baylor and OU come in and play us this last year and they struggled with the weather basically,” Wynn said. “I like playing for the weather conditions and also, I just like the city of Lubbock. It’s a blue-collar town.”
Wynn said at the end of the day, everyone is going to do their own business in practice and at their games. However, he shows his leadership through his performance because tennis is not really a sport someone can lead, he said.
“Tennis is tricky because a lot of these guys have played an individual sport their whole life,” he said, “and you throw them into a team sport, per se, and you say ‘Hey this guy is who you’re going to look up to.’ It’s tough. Some guys respond to that better than others.”
The men’s tennis program has one true freshman, Reed Collier, joining the team this season. Wynn said his advice to Collier is to have fun with the given time and strive to be the best person on and off the court.
“Try to be the best version of yourself whether it’s in practice or in the weight room,” Wynn said. “Just enjoy it, enjoy it you only get four of these seasons with the guys.”
Wynn said he does not want to set a lot of goals in the preseason that he may not accomplish. However, he said he wants to make it to the singles tournament and go to the Sweet 16 with the team.
“I think those two things are the things I want to accomplish before it’s all said and done for me, other than that, I just take it as it is,” he said.
The men’s and women’s teams have mutual respect for each other and support each other, Wynn said. Not only because they practice next to each other every day, but because they all want to support one another.
“Both programs, we have a good relationship, (and) we are all pretty good friends with the women’s tennis team,” he said. “They respect us, we respect the women’s program, you know they’ve done so well you look around here (the McLeod Tennis Center). They’ve won so many Big 12 Championships lately and that’s something we haven’t done and so we look up to their team as well as they look up to us.”
The men’s tennis team will continue its 2019-2020 season at the Battle in the Bay on Friday, in San Francisco, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.