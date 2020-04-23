With concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, Texas Tech announced that the Red Raider Club Wreck ‘Em Tour will be hosted virtually on April 30, allowing fans across the nation to attend.
“We are excited to engage our fans in a new way,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said, according to a Tech Athletics news release. “One thing I’ve noticed in this age of social distancing is that our fans still look forward to joining with other Red Raiders and learning more about our athletics programs and our student-athletes.”
As Hocutt will be present in the virtual Wreck ‘Em Tour, a trio of head coaches will also be featured. Matt Wells, Chris Beard and Tim Tadlock will all be a part of the virtual tour as the coaches and Hocutt will provide updates for Red Raider fans.
Along with the coaches, fans who log in will be able to watch live musical performances from Tech alumni Josh Abbott, William Clark Green and Grant Gilbert.
For those who want to tune in, the event will be streamed at 7 p.m. on Texas Tech’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel.
“We hope our fans from across the world will find us on social media and join us for a great night,” Hocutt said, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.