The Texas Tech soccer team will be celebrating Senior Day on Friday, Oct. 22 prior to its match against Kansas at 7 p.m.
The program will honor six seniors, including goalkeeper Sydney Malmstrom, defender Brittany Martin, midfielder Jen Rose, midfielder Jordie Harr, defender Cassie Hiatt and forward Kirsten Davis.
Head coach Tom Stone said these six are leaving legacy behind.
“These six couldn’t be more different,” Stone said. “They are so dramatically different from each other which has also given (the team) some strength, because they’re not clones; they’re not all preaching the same message. They mean something different to each of the underclassmen so I think leadership would be the key there.”
Malmstrom came to Tech in 2020 from Tyler Junior College after leading her team to its fourth NJCAA Championship in program history and being named an All-American, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
Martin is a redshirt senior who made her collegiate debut in August 2018, according to Tech Athletics. She appeared in eight matches throughout the season, scoring her first goal on a set-piece against Florida International.
After her sophomore season was cut short due to injury, Martin played seven games with three starts throughout her junior season and scored her first goal since 2018 in the season finale against West Texas A&M, according to Tech Athletics.
Rose is an Orange, California native who has had 798 minutes of gameplay this season, marking one assist in the match against UTSA, according to Tech Athletics. She completed her first collegiate assist in the 2019 home opener against Oral Roberts.
Stone said Rose's contributions helped the team improve its communication.
“Jen Rose is really a voice of reason for this team,” Stone said. “She is a confidant for many of the players; she’s a tremendous source of management opportunity for the head coaches to ask her questions and get the pulse of the team and, you know, she’s a good example.”
Harr joined the Tech soccer program in 2016, appearing in 14 games and starting in 12, according to Tech Athletics. In her first match as a Red Raider, Harr scored both goals in the 2-1 win over New Mexico and earned the title of Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
During her junior season, Harr was redshirted due to injury, according to Tech Athletics. This resulted in a 2019 comeback season where she played in all 22 games for the Red Raiders, scoring a career-high four goals and setting the Big 12 Championship record for fastest goal, scoring in under a minute against TCU in the semifinals.
Hiatt is a defender from Parker, Colorado who made her Tech soccer debut in August 2018 against New Mexico, according to Tech Athletics. That season, Hiatt played in all 22 matches for the Red Raiders, scoring her first collegiate goal against Florida International.
In a match against Kansas during her freshman season, Hiatt scored the game-tying goal with 90 seconds left in the game to force overtime, according to Tech Athletics. Hiatt was awarded Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the performance and was later named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
During her sophomore season, Hiatt became the second defender in Tech soccer history to be named an All-American, according to Tech Athletics. This season, she has played 1,325 minutes for the Red Raiders.
Hiatt said she would tell her freshman self that time passes by before you know it.
“I would say just enjoy everything and don’t stress about the small things because in the end they really don’t matter," Hiatt said.
Davis has reached many milestones throughout her time with the Tech soccer program.
In 2018, Davis was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team, according to Tech Athletics. During her junior season, she was given the title of Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for her performances against Loyola Marymount and UC Irvine, later receiving the title of Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
In 2020, Davis decided to stay for a fifth season after being drafted 13th overall by Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League College Draft, according to Tech Athletics. So far this season, she has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time and the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Player of the Week after her performances against Oklahoma and Kansas State.
Davis said it has been a blessing to be with the Tech soccer program.
“I’ve just loved my time here and I’m so thankful I have the rest of this season," Davis said.
