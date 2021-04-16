The Texas Tech women’s tennis team was defeated by No. 2 Texas in a 1-4 loss. The Lady Raiders are now 6-2 in conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Margarita Skriabina and sophomore Olivia Peet started the match with a 1-6 loss to the Longhorns.
The team of freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines were up against No. 14 ranked Longhorns, Lulu Sun and Kylie Collins. Mays and Staines were up 5-3 before they outplayed Texas and took the 6-4 victory against their ranked opponent.
Sophomore Nell Miller and freshman Metka Komac were the final Lady Raiders on the court and successfully brought down Texas with another 6-4 win.
These victories allowed Tech to clinch the doubles point and have a 1-0 lead going into the singles matches.
In the singles portion, Staines started her first set down 1-4 and did not come back from the deficit losing 2-6. The Longhorns picked off Staines in the second set with a 0-6 sweep.
This win for Texas tied that match 1-1.
Miller was the next to fall with a 1-6 loss in her first set. In the second set, Miller was tied 4-4 but the Longhorns broke the tie and defeated her 4-6.
This gave Texas a second point versus Tech’s lone point.
In Komac’s first set, she was up 3-2 and then tied 4-4. The Longhorns could not keep up with Komac which gave her a 7-5 victory. Texas came back in the second set and dropped Komac 1-6 which forced a third set.
Komac only scored one point before Texas won the match 1-6. With a loss from Komac, Texas had a 1-3 lead against Tech.
Peet was up 3-2 in her first set and continued her momentum and finished with a 6-4 win. Peet’s momentum ran out in the second set where she fell 3-6 which forced a third set. In the final set, Peet lost with another 3-6 score and gave Texas the fourth and winning point.
Mays and Skriabina’s matches were left unfinished.
The Lady Raiders now have two losses in conference play and will play in their final home match of the season at 2 p.m. on Sunday against Baylor.
