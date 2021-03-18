The Texas Tech women’s tennis team will hit the road with a 10-3 overall record and a perfect 3-0 conference record.
The Lady Raiders will begin their weekend of conference play against No. 43 Iowa State at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The Cyclones are winless against the Red Raiders in all 14 matches the pair of programs have met since 1999, according to Tech Athletics.
The latest match up between Iowa State and Tech occurred in 2019 in Lubbock where Tech defeated Iowa State 6-1, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech averages 5.21 points per match against the Cyclones and have a 4-0 record while in Ames, according to Tech Athletics.
Iowa State will take the court with a 8-4 overall record and a 0-2 conference record, according to Iowa State Sports. But the Cyclones do have a home court advantage posting an undefeated 4-0 record in Ames.
The Lady Raiders have a quick turn around and will continue conference play on Sunday at 9 a.m. in West Virginia.
The pair of programs have faced one another seven times since 2013 with the Lady Raiders winning every match, according to Tech Athletics. Tech holds a 3-0 record while in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers have a 3-2 overall record and are 0-2 in conference, according to West Virginia Sports. WV also has a 2-0 perfect record while at their home court.
This is both Iowa State’s and West Virginia’s third ranked conference opponent after losing to No. 12 Baylor and No. 2 Texas, both 0-7 losses, according to Big 12 Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.