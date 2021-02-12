The Texas Tech women’s tennis team will play in a weekend of matches starting on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Arizona State. The scheduled matches on Sunday and Monday versus ACU and New Mexico were moved to next weekend due to weather conditions, according to Tech Athletics.
Saturday’s match will be the first home match for the Lady Raiders this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech faces the Sun Devils with a 3-1 overall record after a 4-1 loss against Rice.
Arizona State will take the court with a 5-1 overall record and are 0-0 while on the road, according to Arizona State Sports.
Since 2012, the Lady Raiders have faced the Sun Devils on three separate occasions, according to Tech Athletics. Their first match ended with a 4-1 victory for Arizona State while in the desert state.
In both 2017 and last season, Tech defeated Arizona State in a 4-3 victory, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will move on to face SMU at noon next Saturday at the McLeod Tennis Center. Then the team will play in their rescheduled matches against ACU and New Mexico the following day, according to Tech Athletics.
