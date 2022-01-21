Texas Tech's tennis team won its first home games of the season over Abilene Christian University and University of Texas-El Paso on Friday, Jan. 21 at McLeod Tennis Center.
This comes just a week after returning from the season-opening Torero Tennis Classic in San Diego, CA, as team champions on Jan. 14-16.
Tech opened the day with a 5-0 win over UTEP, starting with two commanding wins in doubles play. Junior Olivia Peet and sophomore Metka Komac dominated their match 6-0 while sophomore Kamryn Stepp and sophomore Kailey Evans earned the doubles point with a 6-1 victory.
In singles play, Komac got the first point with a win in consecutive sets. Sophomore Margarita Skriabina, who served as Tech’s number one player, followed soon after with a win of her own, dominating both sets 6-0. Evans completed the team victory with a win in her singles match, 6-1 6-3.
The Lady Raiders returned to the courts at 4 p.m. to face off against Abilene Christian. Just as they did against UTEP, Tech swept doubles play with two easy victories. Komac and Peet finished their match 6-3, while Evans and Stepp were in control again, winning 6-0.
Returning the same lineup for singles play, Tech was victorious, going undefeated during the day. Skriabina was electric again, winning her match 6-1 6-0. Her dropped game in the first set was her only of the day. Peet claimed the second point with a 6-1 6-2 victory. Sophomore Bojana Marinkov earned her first victory of the day after her singles match against UTEP went unfinished, finishing her afternoon with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 match win.
Last week's Big 12 Player of the week, Skriabina, had another strong showing, winning both of her singles matches as well as both doubles matches including a 6-0,6-0 win in her singles match against UTEP. Skriabina wins made her 26-4 in her last 30 matches, according to Tech athletics.
Metka Komac won both of her singles matches in consecutive sets. The sophomore, originally from Izola, Slovenia, is in great position to build on a strong freshman season, which saw her gain conference and tournament experience as the number six player.
Olivia Peet started the day slowly but found her groove halfway through her first singles match against UTEP. At one point she was down 4-0 in her first set, climbing all the way back to tie before her opponent retired due to injury.
Kailey Evans had a solid day on the court, winning both of her doubles matches. The sophomore is looking to get back into rhythm after a season-ending injury put an abrupt halt to her freshman campaign.
For their next contest, the Lady Raiders will head to College Station to face off against Texas A&M on January 30th. They return to McLeod Tennis Center to play against Houston on Feb. 18 with a quick turnaround against Ole Miss the next day.
