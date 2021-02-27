The Texas Tech women’s tennis team began their conference schedule with a 6-1 victory against Texas Christian University.
In the doubles portion of the match, freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines took court one and were up 2-1 while continuing to offensively succeed against the Horned Frogs. With a 5-2 lead, Staines and Mays were able to win the first double match 6-3.
Freshman Margarita Skriabina and sophomore Nell Miller were also up 2-1, but as the match progressed, they went on to tie 4-4. The pair of Tech players could not rally points and lost 6-4 on court two.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Metka Komac were tied 2-2 and 4-4. The pair tied again at 5-5 and fought TCU for the two winning points, to win 7-5.
This victory gave Tech the doubles point and go into the singles matches with a 1-0 lead.
Mays was up against No. 68 singles ranked Horned Frog Marie Norris and held her ground with a 3-0 lead. Mays then swept Norris 6-0 in the first set. Mays continued to outplay her opponent and swept TCU in two sets with a 6-1 win.
Mays gave Tech its second point of the match to lead 2-0 with five other players left on the McLeod courts.
Komac was the second to finish her first set. Komac started with a 3-2 lead and ended with a 6-4 victory, In the second set, Komac did not allow TCU to score a single point and had a clean 6-0 sweep.
This win gave Tech its third point of the match and gave them a 3-0 lead.
Skriabina was up 2-0 in the first set but allowed TCU to score a few points on her. By the end of the first set, Skriabina won 6-4. In the second set, Skriabina dominated TCU and kept her opponent scoreless throughout the second set. Skriabina finished with a 6-0 victory and gave Tech another point.
With Skriabina’s win, the Lady Raiders secured their fourth to make the score 4-0.
Miller was up 1-0 but then tied 2-2. Miller outplayed her Horned Frog opponent and ended the first set with a 6-4 victory.
Peet went up 1-0 but could not hold the lead and was tied 5-5. Peet fought to win the first set and came back with a 7-5 victory. In the second set Peet won 6-1 and gave Tech the sixth point of the match
The No. 100 ranked singles player, Staines, tied 1-1 and could not take the lead throughout the first set. A 7-5 loss was the score for the first set for Staines. Staines lost in her second set 2-6 and gave TCU their only point of the match.
The Lady Raiders move on to face Oklahoma on Friday, and the time has yet to be determined.
