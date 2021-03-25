The No. 32 Texas Tech women’s tennis team will play in weekend of conference matches against both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and again at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Lady Raiders enter Oklahoma with a 11-5 overall and 4-1 conference record, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s lone conference loss occurred while in Iowa State, with a narrow 3-4 defeat.
The Cowgirls have a 6-7 overall record and are 0-2 in conference play, according to Oklahoma State Sports.
Of the seven losses, six of them come from teams ranked in the top-ten national rankings, according to Tech Athletics.
Since 1999, The Lady Raiders has accumulated a 2-4 record in Stillwater and has won nine match against the Cowgirls versus their 10 wins, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Bunyawi Thamchaiwat is the highest-ranked Cowgirl, taking the court at No. 14 in singles, according to OSU Sports.
OSU holds a 5-3 record in Stillwater, meaning the Lady Raiders must bounce back after a narrow 3-4 loss in Tulsa, according to Tech Athletics.
At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Tech will face Oklahoma in Norman.
Both the Cowgirls and Lady Sooners hold a 0-2 record in conference play, according to Big 12 Sports. For both teams, the two conference losses come from No. 2 Texas and No. 11 Baylor.
Oklahoma has a 8-4 overall record and a 7-1 record while at home, according to Sooner Sports.
The Lady Sooners recently defeated Tulsa 5-2, an opponent the Lady Raiders could not take down this season, according to Sooner Sports.
Earlier this season, Tech and Oklahoma played one another in a nonconference match. The Sooners defeated the Lady Raiders 2-5, according to Tech Athletics.
After these pair of matches, Tech has four more opponents, with three of them from the Big 12 league, according to Tech Athletics.
