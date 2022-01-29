Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team fell to No. 13 Iowa State 86-65 on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena, the highest scoring Red Raider was senior forward Taylah Thomas with 22 points.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said she challenged Thomas to be aggressive because she knew she had it in her.
“I’m really proud of Taylah,” Gerlich said. “She takes it upon herself to be an impact player and help her team. We challenged her to be aggressive because we knew what this matchup was going to be, and we felt like she could get to the rum and, you know, just supply us with a little bit of aggressiveness in the paint.”
Iowa State’s sophomore guards led the Cyclones to victory this afternoon, with Emily Ryan scoring 20 points and Lexi Donarski scoring 19.
Cyclone head coach Bill Fennelly said he trusts in Ryan to get the job done.
“Emily Ryan, in my opinion, is the best point guard in our league,” Fennelly said. “Emily gets us in the right place and is a really good defender. The level of trust that her teammates and coaches have in her is incredible.”
The Lady Raiders now have an overall record of 9-11 and fell to 2-7 in conference play, this being their fourth loss in a row.
Tech junior guard Bre’amber Scott saw the court today for the first time in five games, while senior guard Lexy Hightower was absent from her team’s roster due to an injury.
Thomas said it sometimes gets difficult trying to find chemistry with the players who have been out for a while.
“I think we all kind of know each other, but it’s kind of a little hard to try and get the hurt people back in,” Thomas said. “But I think it’s not that hard when you actually care about them. Just more getting back in the flow, that’s probably the hardest.”
Tech's lowest scoring quarter was in the second, with the Cyclones outscoring the Lady Raiders 20-12. By halftime, Tech had a shooting percentage of 31.3 percent, compared to Iowa State’s 52.8 percent.
Krista Gerlich said the beginning of the game was when the team executed the most.
“I thought our kids, in the first probably 15 minutes, for sure executed our game plan well,” Krista Gerlich said. “We were making it really difficult for them to get some threes, which was part of our game plan. That stretch to end the half hurt us, and then obviously I thought starting the third quarter we didn’t come out and really make a real push at them to put them on their heels.”
With this being the Lady Raiders’ fourth consecutive loss, Krista Gerlich said the team will use this as a measuring stick going forward.
“I think our kids know that they’re battling with some of the best in the country,” Krista Gerlich said. “We played number nine on Wednesday, turned around and played 13 on Saturday, and you know, our kids were gassed. But that’s what you do. You gotta rise up and keep preparing, and you gotta keep fighting and you gotta forget the last one and move on to the next one.”
The Lady Raiders will face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday.
“I know what kind of kids they are and as long as they just keep it together, which that’s not a problem, and they keep their mindset of learning from each game and continuing to prepare for the next one, I think we’re going to be fine,” Gerlich said. “I think we have high expectations for them, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.