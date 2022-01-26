Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team fell to No. 11 Baylor by a score of 88-80 during a 7 p.m. matchup on Wednesday Jan. 26 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
Baylor claimed the win behind a 23-point performance by senior forward NaLyssa Smith, who also grabbed nine rebounds.
Tech's junior forward Bryn Gerlich led the Lady Raiders with a career-high of 22 points, followed closely by senior guard Vivian Gray who scored 21. Freshman center Khadija Faye hauled in eight rebounds.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said Bryn’s determination allowed her to be as dangerous as she was in this game.
“I thought that she did a really good job with the basketball and was just aggressive,” Krista Gerlich said. “She played under control and didn’t try to force too many things. I just thought she was more confident probably than she has been and really determined.”
The Lady Raiders now have a record of 9-10 (2-6), while the Bears extend their record to 14-4 (4-2).
This is the third loss in a row for the Lady Raiders after coming off a road trip where they fell to TCU 51-50 after a missed game-winning layup, and then again to Kansas 71-57.
In the postgame press conference, head coach Krista Gerlich said Tech’s assist-to-turnover ratio is one of the factors that helped the team compete against Baylor.
“We had 17 assists and 13 turnovers which is really, really good, especially against a team like Baylor,” Krista Gerlich said. “That’s going to help us down the road if we can do that.”
In the first quarter, Baylor recorded a shooting percentage of 73.3%, missing only four shots compared to Tech who shot 45.5% from the field. Krista Gerlich said Tech's defense in the first quarter had one of the biggest impacts on the game's result.
“We were gun shy,” Krista Gerlich said. “We were trying to figure out if we could defend them or not, and I really think it was on the defensive end that we really struggled.”
The third quarter, however, featured the Lady Raiders outscoring the Bears 28-20. At the end of that period Tech minimized Baylor’s lead to five points.
Krista Gerlich said halftime’s talk with the team helped them realize that they were able to compete in this game, but small errors in the third quarter kept them from taking the lead.
“Our kids understood after the second quarter that they could play with them,” Krista Gerlich said. “I just think our kids, you know, we couldn’t get the timely stop or we couldn’t get the timely basket.”
After a back-and-forth second half, the Bears started on a 9-1 run with two minutes left in the game to secure the win.
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said to sophomore guard Sarah Andrews was responsible for helping them weather the storm.
“I mean, I think she pretty much carried us in the big moments, to be honest,” said Collen. “The types of finishes she had at the rim were really impressive but they just weren’t clean layups, you know, so that was a big part of it.”
The crowd at tonight’s game was one of the best the team has had all season. Krista Gerlich and Gray said the energy of home crowds helps the team.
“I mean, the crowd was awesome,” said Gray. “They were fun tonight, it was a great crowd and the energy really helps us especially when you go on runs, it just gives us a confidence boost, so hopefully they keep coming.”
The Lady Raiders will take on No. 13 Iowa State at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the United Supermarkets Arena.
“Lady Raider Nation is second to none and we need their help,” Krista Gerlich said. “In these situations, it’s hard to win in the Big 12, and so when you’re at home you’ve got to have that sixth man behind you, and I think that they just do a fantastic job for us.”
