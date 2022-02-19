The Texas Tech women’s tennis team hosted Houston and Ole Miss over the weekend at the McLeod Tennis Center.
The Lady Raiders were victorious in both matchups, defeating Houston 7-0 without dropping a set and Ole Miss 4-0.
Against Houston, the Lady Raiders took the doubles point after sophomore Kailey Evans and freshman Avelina Sayfetdinova won their match 6-1. Sophomore Margarita Skriabina and freshman Cristina Tiglea also won their match 6-2.
In singles play against the Cougars, the Lady Raiders saw similar success.
On the first court, Skriabina defeated Houston’s freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich in two-sets 6-0, 6-0, while junior Olivia Peet defeated Houston’s sophomore Laura Slisane in two-sets 6-1, 6-3 on the second court.
The Lady Raiders gathered the rest of their points with victories from sophomore Bojana Marinkov in two-sets 6-0, 6-0 on court six, while Evans was also victorious in two-sets on court four.
Sophomore Metka Komac and Sayfetdinova were both victorious in two-sets which completed Tech’s sweep on Friday afternoon.
On Saturday against Ole Miss, the Lady Raiders took the doubles point after Skriabina and Tiglea defeated Rebels freshman Ludmila Kareisova and sophomore Eesha Gudiseva.
Tech’s point was secured after Peet and Komac defeated sophomore Reka Zadori and freshman Anaelle Leclercq in a tiebreaker.
Peet, Komac and Skriabina all won their singles matches which helped Tech to the victory as the remaining matches were canceled.
Tech will continue its season at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Alabama Feb. 25 and Feb 26.
