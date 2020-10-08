Tech women’s tennis will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, on Friday for their first collegiate event of the fall season. The Lady Raiders will present a five-woman squad of Sophomore Nell Miller, junior Kaitlin Staines, freshman Olivia Mikkelson, freshman Camryn Stepp and freshman Kailey Evans at the event, according to Tech Athletics.
The event will be comprised of numerous teams, including Big 12 counterparts Oklahoma, TCU and Oklahoma State. Arkansas and North Texas will also be in attendance.
The Big 12 Series will have the foundation of a round robin format, with all players participating in two doubles and two singles matches minimum, according to Tech Athletics.
For Tech, Stepp, Evans and Mikkelson will be making their collegiate tournament debuts, and Staines will be making her Lady Raider debut after transferring from Tennessee.
As a whole, this will be the first collegiate tournament Tech has participated in during the fall. However, they have played in a pair of Lubbock-based tournaments to begin the season. Three Lady Raiders advanced to the quarterfinals in the West Texas Pro Tennis October Open, which was underway last weekend, according to Tech Athletics. Mikkelson advanced to the semifinals.
The Lady Raiders will look to open collegiate play on a high note at the three-day UTR Event which begins on Friday.
There will be no live scoring at the event. Updates will be posted following each competition day.
