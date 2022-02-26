The Texas Tech women’s tennis team competed and finished fourth at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic over the weekend.
The Lady Raiders competed against Arizona, Wake Forest and Furman at the tournament.
Tech defeated Arizona by a score of 4-0 on Friday to advance to the semifinal, as sophomore Margarita Skriabina won her singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Arizona’s Salma Ziouti on the first court.
Lady Raiders that were also victorious in singles play against Arizona were sophomore Metka Komac, freshman Avelina Sayfetdinova and junior Olivia Peet.
Tech played Wake Forest in the semifinal round and took the doubles point on Friday night.
On Saturday morning, Tech dropped three of four singles matches as they fell to the Demon Deacons 4-2. Skriabina was the only victor in the completed singles matches.
In the third-place game, the Lady Raiders were defeated by Furman 4-2 including dropping the doubles point.
The Lady Raiders garnered their points with singles victories from Sayfetdinova and Komac but Skriabina dropped her court one match 6-4, 1-6, 2-6.
Tech will continue its season against the University of California at Santa Barbara in Dallas at 5 p.m. on Friday Mar. 4.
